Steward Market Launches Values-First Marketplace for Ethical Business Transitions

New platform brings infrastructure to a $5 trillion ownership transfer that has long depended on fragmented networks and personal introductions

PORTLAND, Ore., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Market has launched, introducing a first-of-its-kind marketplace purpose-built for ethical business transitions. The platform connects mission-driven business owners exploring ownership transitions with values-aligned buyers, intermediaries, and capital partners.

Steward Market launches a values-first marketplace for founders navigating a $5 trillion ownership transfer. Post this The homepage for Steward Market's website.

The launch addresses a market gap of significant scale. Over the next decade, roughly six million American businesses employing nearly 30 million workers are expected to change hands, representing approximately $5 trillion in enterprise value, according to the McKinsey Institute for Economic Mobility. Yet most business-for-sale marketplaces still optimize for financial value, speed, and transaction volume. Steward Market is built around a different question: not just what a business is worth, but what its next chapter could look like and which values should shape it.

The platform charges no commissions or success fees and protects seller anonymity until consent is given. It helps founders, buyers, intermediaries, and capital partners surface values, mission, and stewardship goals earlier in the process. Through the Steward Impact Fund, powered by Impact Charitable, participants can also opt into an Impact Exit, directing a portion of transaction value toward the next generation of mission-driven stewards. Founders and buyers can create a profile and begin exploring matches at stewardmarket.com.

"Too many thoughtful owners reach one of the most important decisions of their lives without the infrastructure, dignity, or agency they deserve," said Hannah Sandmeyer, Founder of Steward Market and CEO of Up & Over Advisors. "Steward Market is built to prove that fair market value and values alignment are not a zero-sum tradeoff."

"Steward Market is building much-needed infrastructure to help founders find aligned ownership and capital earlier in the transition process," said Les Szabo, Executive Director of Purpose Pledge. "Expanding how purpose shows up in these moments is critical."

Steward Market supports ownership transitions across business sizes, giving founders a clearer way to find aligned buyers, capital, and stewardship partners before entering a traditional transaction process. The platform has received endorsements from Purpose Pledge and 40 Million Owners.

About Steward Market

Steward Market is a values-first marketplace designed for ethical business transitions, connecting mission-driven sellers with values-aligned buyers, intermediaries, and capital partners. Learn more at stewardmarket.com.

SOURCE Steward Market