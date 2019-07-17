Steward Partners Adds New Advisor in Texas

DALLAS, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), today announced that Amy Sabin has joined the firm in Dallas, Texas.

Mrs. Sabin joins Steward Partners as a Managing Director and Wealth Manager from J.P. Morgan Securities, the wealth management division of J.P. Morgan Securities. There, she oversaw over $225 million in client assets and focused her practice on serving high-net worth families and individuals whose primary goals are wealth preservation and growth, with a special focus on asset allocation.

"Sabin's career has been marked by years of hard work and dedication to her clients' success, distinguishing herself both nationally and within her local community," said Chris Barton, Divisional President at Steward Partners. "Over the last few months we have heard from more and more high-performing advisors like Amy looking for better ways to run their business and service their clients, and we couldn't be happier that our model is resonating so well in the marketplace."

"When I made the decision to move, I knew I needed to find a firm that would allow me to focus on serving my clients in the best way possible," added Amy Sabin. "In that regard, Steward is a perfect fit and I couldn't be happier about this new opportunity for my clients and my practice."

Mrs. Sabin began her career in financial services at NationsBank before eventually leaving for Donaldson Lufkin Jenrette. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan Securities, she worked with its predecessor firm Bear Stearns until 2008. Outside the office, Mrs. Sabin is an active member of the Business Executives for National Security (BENS), the Texas Board of Regents for the Center for Security Policy, the Board of Trustees for Southern Methodist University's Catholic Campus Ministry, and the Board of Governors for Northwood University, Cedar Hill, Texas.

