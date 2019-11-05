Steward Partners Adds New Advisory Team in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory , LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), announced today that Kevin Taube and Ashley Berberian have joined the firm in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Mr. Taube and Ms. Berberian join Steward Partners from Merrill Lynch, where they over saw more than $160 million in client assets. They focus on helping clients identify and organize their various financial goals, assisting with everything from investments and tax minimization strategies, estate planning, to retirement income plans. They joined Steward Partner's Manchester office, one of three that the firm operates in the State of New Hampshire.

"Through years of hard work and dedication to their clients, Kevin and Ashley have distinguished themselves as one of the top advisory teams in New Hampshire," said Jim Connors, Divisional President at Steward Partners. "Our growing office in Manchester is excited to welcome Kevin and Ashley to the team, and we are thrilled that so many talented advisors like them continue to see the value in everything Steward offers."

"The independence and added flexibility Steward Partners provides will allow us to better service our clients on almost every level," added Taube. "The firm has been growing fast over the last few years, which isn't surprising when you see everything they have to offer. I'm looking forward to getting started."

Steward Partners has been one of the fastest-growing RIAs in the industry since its founding in 2013. A growing number of advisors seeking a client-focused, advisor-friendly company have shown strong interest in Steward Partners to date. To accommodate this interest, the firm unveiled a new 1099 affiliate model last month, which offers advisors the ability to run their own office and local profit and loss statement, while maintaining a connection to the firm's robust infrastructure. The new 1099 model came in response to increased advisor requests for an employment option offering both local autonomy and the significant resources and equity opportunity that are unique to Steward.

Since January, the firm has added 19 new advisors and opened 6 new offices to support their robust growth, pushing overall advisor headcount above 100 across 21 locations, with more expected before year-end.

For more information, visit Steward Partners at www.stewardpartners.com/.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Newtown, CT., Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL., Andover and Boston, MA., Baltimore and Bethesda, MD., Portland, ME., Hendersonville, NC., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH., Paramus and Morristown, NJ., Albany and New York City, NY., Plymouth Meeting, PA., Austin, Dallas and Houston, TX., and Richmond, VA., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 7,900 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $825 billion.

Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

