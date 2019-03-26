Steward Partners Adds New Team in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), today announced that The Carrigg Wealth Management Group has joined the firm in Portsmouth, NH.

The Carrigg Wealth Management Group is comprised of Rob F. Carrigg, Jr., CFP®, Andrew Small, Christina L. O'Donnell, CRPC® and Jenny S. Sideris. The team joins Steward Partners from Merrill Lynch where they oversaw $350 million in client assets and focused on helping clients identify and organize their various financial goals, assisting with everything from estate planning, investments and tax minimization strategies, to wealth transfer and retirement income plans. In their practice, the team works closely with every client to develop a customized strategy to fit their personal circumstances and goals. Mr. Carrigg has also been recognized in Barron's 'America's Top 1200 Financial Advisors State-by-State' list and was named a 'Best-in-State Wealth Advisor' by Forbes last year.

"Through their years of hard work and dedication to client success, Rob and the entire Carrigg Group have truly distinguished themselves as one of the top teams in the state," said Jim Connors, Divisional President at Steward Partners. "We couldn't be happier to welcome each of them to our growing Portsmouth office, and are excited that so many talented teams like the Carrigg Group continue to see the value in our model and everything Steward Partners has to offer."

"After making the decision to find a new firm, our team knew we wanted to work somewhere that would provide us with the financial planning tools and flexibility to best meet our clients' needs," added Rob F. Carrigg Jr. "In that regard, Steward Partners has been a terrific partner, and we are excited to get started at the firm and continue helping our clients define and achieve their financial goals."

The Carrigg Wealth Management Group specializes in helping high-net-worth individuals and families and approaches every client with the mindset that they have unique goals, aspirations and personalities, which means everything they do is customized to meet the client's individual needs.

Mr. Carrigg joins the firm as a Managing Director, while Jenny S. Sideris, Christina L. O'Donnell and Andrew Small join as Vice Presidents, respectively. The team will be based in Steward's Portsmouth location, one of three offices that Steward operates in New Hampshire.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Newtown, CT., Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL., Andover and Boston, MA., Baltimore and Bethesda, MD., Portland, ME., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH., Paramus and Morristown, NJ., Albany and New York City, NY., Dallas and Houston, TX., and Richmond, VA., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 7,800 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $785 billion.

Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC and The Carrigg Wealth Management Group maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. The rankings are based on data provided by over 4,000 individual advisors and their firms and include qualitative and quantitative criteria. Factors included in the rankings: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. Investment performance is not an explicit component because not all advisors have audited results and because performance figures often are influenced more by clients' risk tolerance than by an advisor's investment picking abilities. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of advisor's future performance. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron's is not affiliated with Raymond James. The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of 7 years of experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, AUM, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of 21,138 advisors nominated by their firms, 2,213 received the award. These rankings are not indicative of advisor's future performance, are not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Barron's, Forbes or Shook Research, LLC.

