Steward Partners and Raymond James Accelerate New England Growth Surge with Addition of Former Wells Fargo Advisors Team

The nationally recognized former Wells Fargo Advisors team joining Steward in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is comprised of financial advisors Tom Sedoric and Casey Snyder, CFP*, and their fellow team members Erika Luczynski, Wealth Management Associate and Brittany Long, Senior Registered Client Administrative Manager.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Tom, Casey and the entire Sedoric team," said Jim Gold, Steward Partners' chief executive officer. "I have known of Tom and his team's standards of care for 15 years and his group represents how advisors across the country continue to see value and opportunity in the Steward Partners structure."

"This is a terrific opportunity for our clients and our team of professionals," added Tom Sedoric. "Working with Steward Partners and Raymond James, we've fully embraced this new independent model which enables us to deliver even more value and transparency for those we serve."

"The addition of Tom and his team in New Hampshire demonstrates how Steward is continuing to expand its footprint across the US," said Jim Connors, Steward Partners divisional president for New England. "We are delighted to have them join Steward Partners and we look forward to working together again to provide even greater value for clients."

The Sedoric Group oversees more than $350 million in client assets and will join Steward Partners' existing office in downtown Portsmouth, one of three offices that Steward operates in New Hampshire. The Sedoric Group focuses on providing financial life management and its team is passionate about helping clients achieve their financial goals. The group is regularly recognized for its work, including most recently in February when Tom and team were named by Forbes Magazine as a "Best in State Wealth Advisor."

"We look forward to supporting Tom and his team and learning more about their dedication to client outcomes," said Scott Curtis, president of Raymond James Financial Services. "Their addition marks another important milestone for us in New Hampshire and reflects continued interest in Steward's unique affiliation option."

The Sedoric Group is Steward Partners and Raymond James' sixth team of advisors to join so far in 2018. With an already robust list of new advisors this year Steward Partners has established itself as one of the fastest growing full-service independent partnerships in the country.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Albany, N.Y., Andover and Boston, Mass., Baltimore and Bethesda, Md., Clearwater, Fla., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, N.H., Paramus, N.J., Houston, Tex., Richmond, Va., New York City and Washington, D.C., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth.

For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting more than 4,300 independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 7,600 financial advisors in 3,000 locations throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $730 billion.

Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, and The Sedoric Group maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

