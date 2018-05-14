Steward Partners and Raymond James Add Former Wells Fargo Team and Continue New England Growth

"Wayne and Steven are both welcome additions to our fast-growing team in New England," said Hy Saporta, Steward Partners' president and chief operating officer. "The fact that so many high-performing and respected advisors continue to see value in our model is exciting, and we think reflects an increased desire among advisors across the country for greater independence."

"This is an exciting day for both our team and our clients," added Wayne McCormick. "Steven and I are excited to begin working with Steward Partners and Raymond James, and we look forward to leveraging Steward's model to better help our clients achieve their financial goals."

"We're lucky to have so many talented advisors like Steven and Wayne helping us grow our already impressive presence in New Hampshire," said Jim Connors, Steward Partners' divisional president for New England. "The growth we've already had in that region this year has been unprecedented and we're excited to continue that momentum into the second half of 2018."

McCormick and Spain together oversee more than $175 million in client assets and will join Steward Partners' existing office in Manchester, one of three offices that Steward operates in New Hampshire. The McCormick-Spain Wealth Management Group focuses on helping clients build, manage, preserve and transition their wealth, and believe that a goals-based planning process should always be a focal point for each of its client relationships.

"We're very pleased to welcome Wayne and Steven, who share our values and longstanding philosophy that clients' interests come first," said Scott Curtis, president of Raymond James Financial Services. "Wayne and Steven provide further evidence Steward's unique affiliation option and relationship with Raymond James continues to attract the attention and interest of high quality advisors."

The McCormick-Spain Wealth Management Group is Steward Partners' seventh advisor team to join so far in 2018.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Albany, N.Y., Andover and Boston, Mass., Baltimore and Bethesda, Md., Clearwater, Fla., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, N.H., Paramus, N.J., Houston, Tex., Richmond, Va., New York City and Washington, D.C., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth.

For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting more than 4,300 independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 7,600 financial advisors in 3,000 locations throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $730 billion.

Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, and The McCormick-Spain Wealth Management Group maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

