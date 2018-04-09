Steward Partners and Raymond James Continue Growth in Florida with Addition of UBS Advisor

"We're delighted to welcome Dean to the Steward family in our Clearwater office," said Jeffrey Gonyo, Steward Partners' divisional president. "We continue to see interest from advisors in every market where we have a location, and each new partner adds to the wealth of talent that we can offer to our clients. Dean will be an excellent addition to our already strong team in Florida."

For Hoover, Steward Partners offers the best of both worlds. "The value of the independent route, and of Steward's model in particular, is that it allows me the freedom to develop investment strategies that place my clients' interests first. At the same time, the combination of Steward Partners and Raymond James ensures that I have the resources, technology and support to provide the personalized attention that my clients deserve," said Hoover.

Earlier this month, Steward Partners launched its 14th location in Houston and welcomed a team managing $600 million from RBC Wealth Management (http://www.stewardpartners.com/breaking-news/). With the addition of Hoover to its Clearwater branch, Steward has added a total of 12 new wealth managers in 2018.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Albany, N.Y., Andover and Boston, Mass., Baltimore and Bethesda, Md., Clearwater, Fla., Houston, Tex., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, N.H., Paramus, N.J., Richmond, Va., New York City and Washington, D.C., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth.

For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., is a financial services firm supporting more than 4,300 independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF), a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 7,500 financial advisors in 3,000 locations throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $732 billion.

Steward Partners Holdings and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

