Steward Partners and Raymond James Launch Houston Office, Expand Steward's Footprint beyond East Coast

With the launch of its Houston location, Steward Partners now has fourteen offices in eight states and the District of Columbia. The rapid growth of the firm, which utilizes Raymond James' platform and support services, continues to accelerate in 2018, with a surge of interest from advisors drawn to Steward's independent model. The firm's first-quarter expansion follows on the heels of a record year of recruiting, assets under management and revenue in 2017.

"We're delighted to welcome Randy and Matt to Steward Partners and to Raymond James in Steward's new Houston location," said Scott Curtis, president of Raymond James Financial Services. "The Price Group represents another addition of high-quality, client-focused advisors to affiliate under Steward Partners' business model. We're proud of our relationship."

STEWARD'S INDEPENDENT MODEL WELCOMED IN TEXAS

The announcement of Steward's new location in Texas, the first outside of its East Coast footprint, marks another major milestone for the partnership, said Hy Saporta, Steward Partners' president. "We continue to expand into affluent markets, mainly because of the demand we are receiving from highly developed teams in those areas. Advisors across the country have found Steward's model increasingly attractive," noted Saporta.

For Randy Price, the appeal of Steward's independent model is that it allows advisors to place their clients' needs first. "We are passionate about guiding our clients through the complexities of their financial lives. The nimble and entrepreneurial culture of Steward Partners, combined with the industry-leading technology and robust platform of Raymond James, enables us to deliver an unparalleled investment and wealth management experience to our clients and their families."

Matthew Price agreed, adding that the firm culture at Steward Partners meshed perfectly with the team's longtime commitment to client service. "We've always believed in treating our clients the way we would want to be treated ourselves, and this belief is at the heart of Steward's approach to wealth management. Being independent means that we can focus on developing investment strategies that are tailored to our clients' individual needs and aspirations."

STEWARD MAINTAINS GROWTH MOMENTUM IN 2018

Heading into 2018, Steward Partners expanded its management and operational team. The firm recently hired Chris Barton in Dallas to assist with the growth in Southern markets. Barton joins the ranks as divisional president alongside Jeff Gonyo and Jim Connors. The company has also added additional operations managers and transition specialists to help manage Steward's remarkable growth.

With its rapid expansion in 2017 and early 2018, Steward Partners has established itself as one of the fastest growing full-service independent partnerships in the country. The firm intends to increase the number of its partners significantly in 2018.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Albany, N.Y., Andover and Boston, Mass., Baltimore and Bethesda, Md., Clearwater, Fla., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, N.H., Paramus, N.J., Houston, Tex., Richmond, Va., New York City and Washington, D.C., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth.

For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., is a financial services firm supporting more than 4,300 independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF), a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 7,500 financial advisors in 3,000 locations throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $732 billion.

Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, and The Price Group maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

