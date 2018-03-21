Steward Partners and Raymond James Maintain Growth Momentum in Washington, DC, With Arrival of $135 Million Advisor

"We're delighted to welcome Seymour, and his son, Robert Slatkin, to the Steward family in our Bethesda office," said Jeffrey Gonyo, Steward Partners' Divisional President. "We continue to see interest in all markets where we have a Steward Partners location. Each new partner adds to the wealth of talent we have to offer our clients."

"The resources, management team and culture that exist here at Steward Partners and Raymond James gives me the opportunity to serve my clients in a far more meaningful way. When I have the resources and support to focus on my client service model, everything just comes together," states Slatkin.

"We have had a remarkably busy three months here at Steward Partners," stated Steward Partners's President, Hy Saporta. "We have grown our RIA and seeing many more opportunities for succession planning. Moreover, the interest level from other advisors looking to go independent or join independent firms has accelerated and we are excited about the opportunities in front of us," said Saporta.

Earlier this year, Steward Partners welcomed two teams managing over $230M million to the DC Metro area from Wells Fargo (http://www.stewardpartners.com/breaking-news/). This newest addition will be the 9th wealth manager for Steward Partners in 2018.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Albany, N.Y., Andover and Boston, Mass., Baltimore and Bethesda, Md., Clearwater, Fla., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, N.H., Paramus, N.J., Richmond, Va., New York City and Washington, D.C., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth.

For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., is a financial services firm supporting more than 4,300 independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF), a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 7,500 financial advisors in 3,000 locations throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $750 billion.

Steward Partners Holdings and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

