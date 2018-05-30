Steward Partners and Raymond James Welcome Former Wells Fargo Advisors to Continue Growth in New England

"While both Faith and Constantine's resumes speak for themselves, their values and dedication to clients are what made this such a great addition to the Steward team," said Jim Connors, Steward Partners divisional president in Portsmouth. "We continue to hear from more and more high-performing advisors looking for better ways to run their business and service their clients, and we're pleased our model is resonating so well in the marketplace."

"We couldn't be more thrilled about this opportunity," added Harrington. "Constantine and I are excited to be a part of Steward Partners' quickly growing team in New Hampshire and Raymond James' network of advisors. We look forward to starting the next stage of our careers."

Both Harris and Harrington oversee more than $215 million in client assets and will join Steward Partners' existing office in Portsmouth, one of three offices that Steward operates in New Hampshire. They specialize in applying an analytical outlook and research-driven approach to create custom and tailored financial strategies for clients, and they represent the ninth group of advisors to join Steward Partners so far in 2018.

