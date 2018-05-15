Steward Partners and Raymond James Welcome Several Advisors and Open New Office in New Jersey

David Elwood, CFP®, CRPC® and Richard Elwood, CRPC®, who comprise the Elwood Wealth Management Group, have joined Steward Partners from Wells Fargo, where they oversaw $110 million in client assets. In addition, Matthew Baltuch, formerly of Morgan Stanley, has also joined Steward and will lead his own team with roughly $250 million in client assets.

"Matthew, David and Richard each represent the type of high-performing, talented advisors we look for at Steward Partners," said Jim Gold, Steward Partners' chief executive officer. "It's clear that more and more advisors are seeing the value in independence, and we couldn't be more excited to continue our 2018 momentum by welcoming these fine folks to the Steward family."

"We're thrilled for the opportunities and value our new home will create for our clients," added David Elwood. "Working with Steward Partners and Raymond James grants us greater flexibility, which in turn allows us to better serve our clients and connect with them in new ways."

Matthew Baltuch and the Elwood Wealth Management Group are Steward Partners' eighth group of advisors to join in 2018 alone, and with its newest New Jersey location, Steward now operates 15 offices across 8 states and the District of Columbia. The firm has several announcements in the works over the coming weeks and is maintaining its ambitious 2018 plans as one of the fastest growing full-service independent partnerships in the country.

