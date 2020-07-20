Steward Partners' Casey Snyder Named to InvestmentNews' 2020 40 Under 40 List

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), announced today that Casey Snyder, CFP®, has been named to InvestmentNews' 2020 40 Under 40 List. Each year the 40 Under 40 list spotlights young advisors making professional and personal contributions to the financial services industry.

"It's always humbling to see members of our team be recognized for going above and beyond in their work and the service they provide clients," said Doug Kentfield, Head of Wealth Management at Steward Partners. "Casey's passion for making a difference in his clients' lives is second to none, and we wish him nothing but continued success."

Casey Snyder began his career in personal finance over 15 years ago and is a member of The Sedoric Group of Steward Partners. He entered the industry with a dual degree in psychology and sociology and utilizes his background in finance and human behavior to listen and learn the unique values of each client. The Sedoric Group's process includes assisting clients with all elements of personal finance, including preparing for retirement, the construction of a durable financial plan, and managing their wealth to help them achieve their evolving financial goals.

"It is an honor to be recognized and included among so many talented advisors and investment professionals," added Casey Snyder. "I love working with my clients and I'm fortunate to have such a talented team behind me, as things like this wouldn't be possible if it wasn't for their ongoing support."

The InvestmentNews 40 Under 40 is a yearly program which recognizes and celebrates up-and-comers in the financial services industry. Each year InvestmentNews recognizes 40 industry professions under the age of 40 based on factors including accomplishments as exhibited by their credentials and achievements in their industry-related projects, contributions to the industry, quality of leadership within the financial advice field, and promise/commitment to the field. The nominees were all under the age of 40 when the honorees were announced. Over 1,000 nominees were considered and 40 were chosen to receive the award in 2020. The nominations are read and vetted by an internal group of editors and reporters at InvestmentNews. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of advisor's future performance. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. InvestmentNews is not affiliated with Raymond James.

To learn more about the InvestmentNews 2020 40 Under 40 List and view the complete list of winners, please visit https://40under40inadvice.com/.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Newtown, CT., Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL., Andover and Boston, MA., Baltimore and Bethesda, MD., Portland, ME., St. Louis, MO., Hendersonville, NC., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH., Paramus and Morristown, NJ., Albany and New York City, NY., Plymouth Meeting, PA., Austin, Dallas and Houston, TX., and Norfolk and Richmond, VA., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com .

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,100 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $896 billion as of 12/31/19.

Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER TM, CFP®, (with plaque design) and CFP®(with flame design) in the U.S. which it awards to individuals who successfully complete the CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

