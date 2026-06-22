Steward Partners Celebrates 6 Advisors Honored on AdvisorHub's 2026 Advisors to Watch List

Steward Partners advisors recognized amongst the Under $1B category

STAMFORD, Conn., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners, a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm celebrates six advisors recognized on AdvisorHub's 2026 Advisors to Watch list in the Under $1B category. This year's honorees include:

Corey Briggs, St Louis, MO

Alicia C. Fuller, Naples, FL

Todd Hoffman, Clearwater, FL

Davor Poljak, Shreveport, LA

Denis Poljak, Shreveport, LA

James G. Sahagian, Ramsey, NJ

"Being represented on the AdvisorHub Advisors to Watch list year after year is a reflection of the incredible talent and depth of expertise across our partnership," said Jeff Gonyo, Head of Wealth Management at Steward Partners. "We are proud of each advisor who earned this recognition and grateful to have partners of this caliber choosing to build their careers here."

The AdvisorHub Advisors to Watch list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated exceptional growth, professional excellence, and the kind of client-focused practice that sets them apart in a competitive industry. Honorees are evaluated on the scale and quality of their practice, year-over-year growth, and overall professionalism, with a minimum of seven years of experience, $150 million in AUM, and a clean regulatory record required for consideration. The list celebrates advisors who are not just succeeding today but building something built to last.

View the full list of AdvisorHub's 2026 Advisors to Watch Under $1B honorees: https://www.advisorhub.com/advisors-to-watch-under-1b-2026/

Since its launch in 2013, Steward Partners has solidified its place as one of the industry's fastest-growing and most influential RIA firms. The firm was recently recognized with a #9 ranking on the 2025 Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms list, up from its #18 ranking in 2024. Additionally, Steward Partners was named a 2025 Thrivent Employer of Choice by InvestmentNews, reflecting the firm's commitment to fostering a collaborative, partner-driven culture. Several Steward Partners advisors and teams were also honored on Forbes | SHOOK's 2026 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors and 2026 Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams lists, underscoring the quality of client service delivered across the platform.

About Steward Partners

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the firm fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the firm was ranked as the #9 RIA in the country in Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2025. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for over $50 billion in client assets as of April 2026.

To learn more about Steward Partners, visit www.stewardpartners.com.

About the AdvisorHub Advisors to Watch

Advisors to Watch: Under $1BIL ranking was developed by AdvisorHub and is based on Scope of practice measured by assets, production and level of service; Growth of practice consisting of year over year growth in assets, households, and production; and lastly, Professionalism which includes regulatory record, community service and team diversity. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of AdvisorHub and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. These advisors won by bringing in new clients, increasing assets and boosting production. Participation is open to all firms and advisors. Nominees are required to have a minimum of seven years of experience, $150m minimum Assets Under Management (AUM), and a clean regulatory record. Using data on assets, households, and production, AdvisorHub ranked advisors on three categories: scale, growth, and professionalism. Scale is the traditional metric used in most rankings. It's essentially the size of the business and its profitability. AdvisorHub also considered staffing, clientele, and several other factors. This in aggregate provides a snapshot of the size and sophistication of a practice. Steward Partners, its affiliates, nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to AdvisorHub in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see www.AdvisorHub.com. Ranking based on data as of 12/31/2025 and ranking was announced 6/16/2026.

About Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms

2025 - Source: Barrons.com. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. Barron's selected firms that manage 2% or more of the total assets of all ranking applicants. This year, that creates a threshold of $70 billion in assets. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including: assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Steward Partners nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron's is not affiliated with Steward Partners.

About InvestmentNews: Thrivent Employer of Choice

2025 – The Thrivent Employer of Choice award recognizes a multi-office advisor network, brokerage, or fund provider's commitment to building a workplace that recognizes excellence and supports career growth for all. This award recognizes the company that has earned the reputation to be called an employer of choice within the wealth management and financial planning industry. Nominations by employees, partners, peers, and clients are welcome. Employers are selected based on objective criteria including: must have more than 50 employees within the U.S. and be in the wealth management industry, demonstrates unique employee value proposition (e.g. business development support, marketing support, education, training, philanthropy), defined workplace brand and culture to foster growth for employees, innovative approach to employee recruitment, retention, talent management, learning & development, mitigating employer-related risks, managing changes within the business (i.e. digitalization, customer expectations, compliance), and exemplary reputation within the industry. Data was compiled from 2024. Award Finalists announced June 24, 2025. Steward Partners nor its affiliates paid a fee to InvestmentNews in exchange for the ranking.

About Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

2026 – Source: Forbes.com - The ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings, client impact, industry experience, client retention, review of best practices, credentials, compliance records and firm nominations, as well as quantitative factors including assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion, as client objectives and risk tolerances vary and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Steward Partners nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. This ranking is based upon the period from 6/30/2024 to 6/30/2025 and published by Forbes (April 7, 2026). For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com.

About Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams

2026 - Source: Forbes.com (award given 1/7/2026) - ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com. Data for the award as of 3/31/2025.

Securities are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC ("SPIS"), registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC ("SPIA"), an SEC-registered investment adviser. SPIS, SPIA, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and collectively referred to as Steward Partners.

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SOURCE Steward Partners