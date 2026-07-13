Steward Partners Adds Nearly $3.7 Billion in Q2 2026, Extending National Growth Streak

Six advisor teams join from wirehouses, regional banks, and independent RIAs, deepening Steward Partners' presence from coast to coast

STAMFORD, Conn., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners, a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm today announced a strong second quarter of 2026, with six advisor teams joining the firm in May and June, representing approximately $3.68 billion in combined client assets. The quarter's affiliations span both the firm's M&A Channel and its traditional recruiting path, reinforcing Steward Partners' position as a destination for advisors of every size and structure.

The newly affiliated teams include Zelniker Dorfman Private Wealth (NY/FL, $2.4B), Jazz Wealth (FL, $469M), Wisdom Rock Financial Advisory Group (NY, $504M), Jeff Seitz (WA, $115M), Ali Geranmayeh (NY, $36M), and Blake Cason (NC, $152M). The group reflects one of the most varied recruiting quarters in Steward Partners' history, geographically.

"What stands out about this quarter isn't just the size of the assets, it's where these advisors came from," said Jeff Gonyo, Head of Wealth Management. "We're seeing wirehouse teams, bank-channel advisors, and even a team that had already gone independent on their own all choosing Steward Partners as the place to build for the long term. Our model supports advisors wherever they are in their journey. Each of these advisors found exactly what they were looking for, and we couldn't be more excited to have them."

Steward Partners' unique affiliation models continue to attract teams from across the industry, offering a compelling alternative for advisors seeking independence without sacrificing infrastructure. The firm's operational depth, growth-oriented platform, succession planning capabilities, and M&A engine through its OneSteward model remain key differentiators in a competitive landscape.

"This quarter says everything about where we're headed," said Scott Danner, Chief Growth Officer. "Six teams, ranging from a $2.4 billion breakaway to a $36 million advisor, and every one of them found the same thing here: real infrastructure, real flexibility, and a partner that lets them build on what already made them successful. We're not chasing one type of advisor or one type of deal—we're building a platform that works for all of them. That's the pipeline we're proud to be building."

This strong Q2 builds directly on a solid opening quarter in 2026, in which Steward Partners added approximately $2.33 billion in new client assets across five advisor teams.

Looking ahead, Steward Partners remains focused on expanding its footprint in existing and emerging markets, with a deep pipeline of advisor teams and M&A opportunities still in development. The firm's commitment to operational scale, modern technology, and a clear path to partnership and succession continues to resonate across the advisor community.

Since its launch in 2013, Steward Partners has solidified its place as one of the industry's fastest-growing and most influential RIA firms. The firm was recently recognized with a #9 ranking on the 2025 Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms list, up from its #18 ranking in 2024. Additionally, Steward Partners was named a 2025 Thrivent Employer of Choice by InvestmentNews, reflecting the firm's commitment to fostering a collaborative, partner-driven culture. Several Steward Partners advisors and teams were also honored on Forbes | SHOOK's 2026 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors and 2026 Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams lists, underscoring the quality of client service delivered across the platform.

About Steward Partners

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the firm fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the firm was ranked as the #9 RIA in the country in Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2025. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for over $50 billion in client assets as of June 2026.

To learn more about Steward Partners, visit www.stewardpartners.com.

About Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms

2024-2025 - Source: Barrons.com. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. Barron's selected firms that manage 2% or more of the total assets of all ranking applicants. This year, that creates a threshold of $70 billion in assets. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including: assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Steward Partners nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron's is not affiliated with Steward Partners.

About Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors

2026 – Source: Forbes.com - The ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings, client impact, industry experience, client retention, review of best practices, credentials, compliance records and firm nominations, as well as quantitative factors including assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion, as client objectives and risk tolerances vary and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Steward Partners nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. This ranking is based upon the period from 6/30/2024 to 6/30/2025 and published by Forbes (April 7, 2026). For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com.

About Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams

2026 - Source: Forbes.com (award given 1/7/2026) - ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com. Data for the award as of 3/31/2025.

About InvestmentNews: Thrivent Employer of Choice

2025 – The Thrivent Employer of Choice award recognizes a multi-office advisor network, brokerage, or fund provider's commitment to building a workplace that recognizes excellence and supports career growth for all. This award recognizes the company that has earned the reputation to be called an employer of choice within the wealth management and financial planning industry. Nominations by employees, partners, peers, and clients are welcome. Employers are selected based on objective criteria including: must have more than 50 employees within the U.S. and be in the wealth management industry, demonstrates unique employee value proposition (e.g. business development support, marketing support, education, training, philanthropy), defined workplace brand and culture to foster growth for employees, innovative approach to employee recruitment, retention, talent management, learning & development, mitigating employer-related risks, managing changes within the business (i.e. digitalization, customer expectations, compliance), and exemplary reputation within the industry. Data was compiled from 2024. Award Finalists announced June 24, 2025. Steward Partners nor its affiliates paid a fee to InvestmentNews in exchange for the ranking.

Securities are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC ("SPIS"), registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC ("SPIA"), an SEC-registered investment adviser. SPIS, SPIA, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and collectively referred to as Steward Partners.

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SOURCE Steward Partners