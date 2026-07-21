Steward Partners Climbs to No. 24 on Financial Advisor Magazine's 2026 RIA Ranking

Firm advances four spots year-over-year, placing among the top 25 registered investment advisory firms nationwide out of more than 500 evaluated

STAMFORD, Conn., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners, a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm, has been ranked No. 24 on Financial Advisor magazine's 2026 RIA Ranking, climbing from No. 28 in 2025. The firm earned the same No. 24 placement on the publication's RIA Discretionary and Non-Discretionary AUM Ranking, out of more than 500 firms included on each list.

"Climbing four spots against more than 500 firms says everything about the growth engine we've built," said Jim Gold, CEO of Steward Partners. "Our assets are growing, our partner ranks are growing, and our platform keeps getting stronger—none of it by accident. That is what happens when exceptional people choose to build something together, and we are just getting started."

Financial Advisor magazine's annual RIA Ranking evaluates registered investment advisory firms across the country on a range of operational and growth metrics, offering one of the most comprehensive benchmarks of firm performance in the independent advisory space. Steward Partners' rise on both lists reflects sustained growth across client assets – now exceeding $53 billion – continued expansion of its advisor and employee base, and the growing breadth of services and custodial relationships the firm offers to advisors and their clients.

View the full 2026 RIA Ranking from Financial Advisor magazine.

Since its launch in 2013, Steward Partners has solidified its place as one of the industry's fastest-growing and most influential RIA firms. The firm was recently recognized with a #9 ranking on the 2025 Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms list, up from its #18 ranking in 2024. Additionally, Steward Partners was named a 2025 Thrivent Employer of Choice by InvestmentNews, reflecting the firm's commitment to fostering a collaborative, partner-driven culture. Several Steward Partners advisors and teams were also honored on Forbes | SHOOK's 2025 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors and 2026 Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams lists, underscoring the quality of client service delivered across the platform.

About Steward Partners

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the firm fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the firm was ranked as the #9 RIA in the country in Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2025. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for over $53 billion in client assets as of June 2026.

To learn more about Steward Partners, visit www.stewardpartners.com.

About the Financial Advisor RIA Ranking

The Financial Advisor magazine RIA Ranking evaluates registered investment advisory firms based on data submitted between March 25 and April 14, 2026. Criteria include assets under management, asset inflow and outflow, employee count, custodial relationships, and the range of services offered, with key metrics comparing figures as of December 31, 2025 to December 31, 2024. This ranking is not indicative of any advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Steward Partners nor its affiliates paid a fee to Financial Advisor magazine in exchange for this ranking.

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SOURCE Steward Partners