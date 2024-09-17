Steward Partners Celebrates Fifth Consecutive Year of Excellence with #18 Ranking on Prestigious Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms List

Recognition Highlights Steward Partners' Continued Growth and Commitment to Client Success, Rising in Rank from Previous Year

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners, an employee-owned independent financial services firm specializing in comprehensive wealth management solutions, has earned the #18 placement on Barron's' Top 100 RIA Firms ranking, up one position from last year's ranking. This ninth annual ranking of independent advisory firms is based on several factors, including assets under management, technology, spending, staff diversity, and succession planning among other metrics. 2024 marks the fifth consecutive year that Steward Partners has been honored.

2023 was a record growth year for Steward Partners in all areas, including revenue, assets under management, headcount, and new offices. Additionally, the firm acquired Freedom Street Partners to aggressively enhance their succession planning efforts and launch The Legacy Division within Steward Partners. Today, Steward Partners supports a team of more than 250 advisors in 60 offices located from coast to coast.

"We are incredibly honored to be named to Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms list for the fifth consecutive year, and it's especially rewarding to see our ranking rise this year," said Jim Gold, CEO of Steward Partners. "This achievement is a direct reflection of our team's tireless efforts and the deep relationships we've built with our clients. It's their trust that drives us to continually raise the bar, pushing ourselves to deliver innovative, tailored solutions that help them navigate their financial futures with confidence. As we move forward, our focus remains on providing exceptional service and expertise, while never losing sight of what matters most—our clients' success."

Steward Partners remains one of the industry's fastest-growing RIA firms since its launch in 2013. Earlier this year, the firm had 23 wealth managers named to the Forbes 2024 List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, an annual ranking that spotlights more than 7,000 advisors who are researched, interviewed, and assigned a ranking based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria. Additionally, three Steward Partners wealth managers were included on Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State 2024 list, all of which are prepared by SHOOK Research. The firm was also included in 2024's Inc. 5000 list which celebrates America's fastest-growing private companies.

For the full 2024 Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms list, visit https://www.barrons.com/advisor/report/top-financial-advisors/ria?page=1&.

About Steward Partners

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the firm fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the firm was ranked as the #19 RIA in the country in Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2023. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, international advisory, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for over $37 billion in client assets as of August 2024.

To learn more about Steward Partners, visit www.stewardpartners.com.

Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms, 2020 / 2021 / 2022 / 2023 / 2024. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Steward Partners nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking.

About Forbes | SHOOK

2024 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors

SHOOK considered advisors born in 1985 or later with a minimum of 4 years as an advisor. Advisors must have built their practices, led their teams, joined teams, and are viewed as future leaders, or a combination of both. The ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures: telephone and in-person interviews to measure best practices. Also reviewed are client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations, and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and audited performance reports are rare. Data provided by SHOOK® Research, LLC. Data as of 3/31/24. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC, and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com.

2024 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors

Ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

Securities are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC ("SPIS"), registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC ("SPIA"), an SEC-registered investment adviser. SPIS, SPIA, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and collectively referred to as Steward Partners.

