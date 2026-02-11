Steward Partners Celebrates Three Advisors Named to Forbes Best-In-State Top Women Wealth Advisors List

Honor underscores Steward Partners' commitment to supporting and advancing women leaders in wealth management

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners, an employee-owned independent financial services firm specializing in comprehensive wealth management solutions, today announced that three of its advisors have been recognized on the 2026 Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Top Women Wealth Advisors list. The annual ranking highlights leading women advisors across the country who demonstrate excellence in client service, professional achievement, and industry leadership.

The Steward Partners advisors being honored by Forbes/SHOOK are:

Alicia Fuller, CRPC™, Managing Director, Wealth Manager, Naples, FL

Amy Sabin, CEPA®, Managing Director, Wealth Manager, Dallas, TX

Leah Schwarz, CFP®, WMS™, CRPC®, MBA, Managing Director, Wealth Manager, San Antonio, TX

The Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Top Women Wealth Advisors ranking, developed by Forbes in partnership with SHOOK Research, evaluates advisors based on quantitative and qualitative criteria, including assets under management, industry experience, compliance records, and best practices in client service.

"This recognition is a powerful testament to the extraordinary women at Steward Partners who lead with both expertise and purpose," said Jim Gold, CEO of Steward Partners. "Their inclusion on this list reflects not only their individual excellence, but also our firm's commitment to building an environment where top talent can thrive, grow, and deliver truly differentiated advice. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and grateful for the trust they earn from clients every day."

Steward Partners continues to invest in its people, culture, and platform to support advisors at every stage of their careers, fostering an environment where diverse perspectives and leadership thrive.

For the full class list of Forbes/SHOOK 2026 Best-In-State Top Women Wealth Advisors honorees, visit https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-women-advisors/.

Since its launch in 2013, Steward Partners has solidified its place as one of the industry's fastest-growing and most influential RIA firms. The firm was recently recognized with a #9 ranking on the 2025 Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms list, up from its #18 ranking in 2024. Additionally, Steward Partners was named a 2025 Thrivent Employer of Choice by InvestmentNews, reflecting the firm's commitment to fostering a collaborative, partner-driven culture. Several Steward Partners advisors and teams were also honored on Forbes | SHOOK's 2025 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors and Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams lists, underscoring the quality of client service delivered across the platform. Please visit Important Disclosures at www.stewardpartners.com for more information regarding these awards.

About Steward Partners

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the firm fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the firm was ranked as the #9 RIA in the country in Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year2025. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for nearly $50 billion in client assets as of December 2025.

To learn more about Steward Partners, visit www.stewardpartners.com.

About Forbes | SHOOK

Forbes Best-In-State Top Women Wealth Advisors

2026 – Source: Forbes.com - Data provided by SHOOK® Research, LLC — Data as of 6/2025. Ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client impact, industry experience, review of best practices and compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. SHOOK's research and rankings provide opinions intended to help investors choose the right financial advisor and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Neither Steward Partners nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC. Award announced 2/2026.

About Forbes | SHOOK

Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams

2025 - Source: Forbes.com -ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com.

About Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms

Steward Partners has been recognized from 2024-2025.

Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved.

2024 - 2025 - Source: Barrons.com. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. Barron's selected firms that manage 2% or more of the total assets of all ranking applicants. This year, that creates a threshold of $70 billion in assets. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including: assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Steward Partners nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron's is not affiliated with Steward Partners.

InvestmentNews: Thrivent Employer of Choice

2025 – The Thrivent Employer of Choice award recognizes a multi-office advisor network, brokerage, or fund provider's commitment to building a workplace that recognizes excellence and supports career growth for all. This award recognizes the company that has earned the reputation to be called an employer of choice within the wealth management and financial planning industry. Nominations by employees, partners, peers, and clients are welcome. Employers are selected based on objective criteria including: must have more than 50 employees within the U.S. and be in the wealth management industry, demonstrates unique employee value proposition (e.g. business development support, marketing support, education, training, philanthropy), defined workplace brand and culture to foster growth for employees, innovative approach to employee recruitment, retention, talent management, learning & development, mitigating employer-related risks, managing changes within the business (i.e. digitalization, customer expectations, compliance), and exemplary reputation within the industry. Data was compiled from 2024. Award Finalists announced June 24, 2025. Steward Partners nor its affiliates paid a fee to InvestmentNews in exchange for the ranking.

Securities are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC ("SPIS"), registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC ("SPIA"), an SEC-registered investment adviser. SPIS, SPIA, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and collectively referred to as Steward Partners.

Media Contact:

Zach Allegretti

JConnelly

[email protected]

973-850-7341

SOURCE Steward Partners