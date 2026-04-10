Steward Partners Congratulates 29 Financial Advisors Recognized on Forbes | SHOOK 2026 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List

STAMFORD, Conn., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners, a full-service, employee-owned independent financial services firm, proudly recognizes its 29 advisor partners named to the Forbes | SHOOK 2026 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list. Now in its eighth year, the ranking honors top advisors who have demonstrated exceptional performance and client guidance through periods of market uncertainty. The list is compiled by SHOOK Research and is based on a rigorous methodology that blends quantitative data with qualitative insights, including comprehensive interviews with firm-nominated candidates.

"Having 29 of our advisors recognized on this prestigious list speaks to the depth of expertise, diligence, and dedication they bring to their clients who entrust them with their financial futures," said Jeff Gonyo, Head of Wealth Management at Steward Partners. "We are deeply proud of this acknowledgment and remain steadfast in our commitment to providing clients across the country with the highest standard of financial guidance."

The Steward Partners advisors recognized by Forbes | SHOOK include:

Luke Aull, CFP® – Managing Director & Financial Advisor, Nashville, TN

DeHaven Becker, CFP®, CHFC® – Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Fort Collins, CO

Eric Beiley – Executive Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Stamford, CT

Kyle Blackwell, CFP®, AAMS® – Managing Director & Financial Advisor, Easley, SC

Aaron Brachman, CFP®, AAMS®, AIF® – Executive Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Washington, D.C.

Rob Carrigg, CFP® – Executive Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Portsmouth, NH

Brad Coyle, CRPC® – Executive Managing Director & Wealth Manager, McLean, VA

Timothy Davis, CFP® – Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Boston, MA

Chris Detmer, CFP®, CHFC®, CLU® – Executive Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Washington, D.C.

Adam Dunbar – Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Portland, ME

John Ferguson, CFP®, CPWA®, CEPA – Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Mobile, AL

Jim Fowkes – Executive Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Washington, D.C.

Alicia Fuller, CRPC® – Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Naples, FL

Carl Gravina, CFP® - Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Keene, NH

Andrew Gregory – Managing Director & Financial Advisor, Suffolk, VA/Virginia Beach, VA

Frank Hibbard, MBA, AIF® – Executive Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Clearwater, FL

Todd Hoffman, CFP®, CPM® – Executive Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Clearwater, FL

Dan Ialeggio, CFP® – Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Bethesda, MD

David Lum, CFP®, CRPC®, CRPS®, AAMS® – Executive Managing Director, Portfolio Manager, Stuart, FL

Wayne McCormick, CFP®, ChFC® – Executive Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Manchester, NH

George Nottingham, CFP® – Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Norfolk, VA

Davor Poljak, CPM® – Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Shreveport, LA

Denis Poljak, Ph.D., CPM®, CIMA®, CFP® – Executive Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Shreveport, LA

Ken Roban – Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Stamford, CT

James Sahagian, MBA, CFP® – Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Ramsey, NJ

Tom Sedoric – Executive Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Portsmouth, NH

Peter Silcox, CFP®, CPM®, Executive Managing Director, Portfolio Manager – Stuart, FL

Casey Snyder, CFP® – Executive Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Portsmouth, NH

Stephen Spector – Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Portsmouth, NH

For the full list and additional information, visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/.

About Steward Partners

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the firm fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the firm was ranked as the #9 RIA in the country in Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2025. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for nearly $50 billion in client assets as of December 2025.

To learn more about Steward Partners, visit www.stewardpartners.com

About Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms

2025 - Source: Barrons.com. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. Barron's selected firms that manage 2% or more of the total assets of all ranking applicants. This year, that creates a threshold of $70 billion in assets. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including: assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Steward Partners nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron's is not affiliated with Steward Partners.

About Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

2026 – Source: Forbes.com - The ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings, client impact, industry experience, client retention, review of best practices, credentials, compliance records and firm nominations, as well as quantitative factors including assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion, as client objectives and risk tolerances vary and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Steward Partners nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. This ranking is based upon the period from 6/30/2024 to 6/30/2025 and published by Forbes (April 7, 2026). For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com.

The 2026 Forbes Best‑In‑State Wealth Advisors award was based on data from June 30, 2024, through June 30, 2025. Peter Silcox and David Lum earned the recognition for their performance while they were affiliated with Raymond James. Both Peter and David joined Steward Partners in the first quarter of 2026. The award does not reflect their performance at Steward Partners.

Securities are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC ("SPIS"), registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC ("SPIA"), an SEC-registered investment adviser. SPIS, SPIA, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and collectively referred to as Steward Partners.

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SOURCE Steward Partners