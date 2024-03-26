Steward Partners Congratulates Stephen Spector for Attaining #5 Spot on Barron's Top 1,200 Advisor Ranking for New Hampshire

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners, a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm, congratulates Stephen Spector, Partner, Executive Managing Director, Wealth Manager with Spector, Frisch, & Reed Private Wealth Management at Steward Partners, who has been named the #5 advisor in the state of New Hampshire on the highly respected Barron's Top 1,200 Advisor List.

The Barron's Top 1,200 Advisor List is a prestigious ranking that recognizes the top financial advisors across the United States, assessing factors such as assets under management, revenue generated, and the quality of service provided to clients. Stephen Spector's exceptional performance, commitment to excellence, and dedication to his clients have earned him this esteemed position.

"With years of experience and a profound understanding of the financial landscape, Stephen has consistently demonstrated his ability to navigate complex market conditions while providing tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of his clients," said Jim Gold, CEO and Co-Founder of Steward Partners. "His unwavering commitment to integrity, transparency, and client satisfaction has been instrumental in achieving this remarkable recognition."

For almost 40 years Stephen has provided advice and managed assets for high-net-worth families, and his role concentrates on investment strategy and portfolio construction.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized among the top advisors in New Hampshire by Barron's," commented Stephen Spector. This achievement would not have been possible without the trust and support of my clients, as well as the collaborative efforts of my colleagues at Steward Partners. I am committed to continuing to provide the highest level of service and guidance to help my clients achieve their financial goals."

Steward Partners extends its heartfelt congratulations to Stephen Spector for this well-deserved recognition and looks forward to his continued success in delivering exceptional financial guidance and service to clients.

About Steward Partners

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the firm fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the firm was ranked as the #19 RIA in the country in Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2023. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, international advisory, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for over $32 billion in client assets as of January 2024.

To learn more about Steward Partners, visit www.stewardpartners.com.

Barron's Top 1,200 Advisors 2024. The rankings are based on data provided by around 6,000 of the nation's most productive advisors. Factors included in the rankings: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic work. Investment performance isn't an explicit component because not all advisors have audited results and because performance figures often are influenced more by clients' risk tolerance than by an advisor's investment-picking abilities. The rankings are meant as a starting point for clients looking for an advisor—a first-pass vetting that can help investors narrow a search. Every advisor will have his or her own approach to investing, financial planning, and other services. Clients are encouraged to approach a search for an advisor the way they would a search for a doctor—interviewing multiple professionals and getting opinions from multiple third parties. The rating may not be representative of any one client's experience and is not indicative of the Wealth Manager's future performance Neither Steward Partners nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron's is not affiliated with Steward Partners.

Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms, 2020 | 2021 | 2022 | 2023. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. About 200 firms were nominated, with 100 being ranked. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Steward Partners nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron's is not affiliated with Steward Partners.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and SEC-registered investment adviser. Investment Advisory Services may also be offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and separately operated.

Media Contact:

Michaela Morales

JConnelly

[email protected]

973.224.7152

SOURCE Steward Partners