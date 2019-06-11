Steward Partners Continues 2019 Growth with Two New Advisors, New Office

WASHINGTON and HENDERSONVILLE, N.C., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), today announced that the firm has opened a new office in Hendersonville, North Carolina, making it the firm's 19th overall and first in North Carolina. Steward Partners also announced that advisors Ronnyjane Goldsmith and Bill Gold have joined the firm.

Ms. Goldsmith joins Steward Partners from Morgan Stanley where she oversaw $75 million in client assets and focused on helping her clients achieve their goals and financial independence. She joins the firm as a Managing Director and Wealth Manager, and will be based out of Steward Partners' Washington, D.C. office.

Mr. Gold joins the firm from UBS, where he oversaw $120 million in client assets and helped guide clients through all aspects of their financial lives, focusing particularly on clients who are undergoing major life transitions, such as retirement. Prior to joining UBS in 2009, Mr. Gold spent 14 years at Merrill Lynch as an advisor. He joins the firm as a Managing Director and Wealth Manager and will be the first advisor based out of Steward's new Hendersonville office.

"We are very excited to welcome both Ronnyjane and Bill to the firm and to officially open the doors of our new Hendersonville office," said Jeff Gonyo, Divisional President at Steward Partners. "It's amazing how much growth we've already enjoyed this year, and we look forward to continuing this momentum in the months ahead."

"I'm thrilled to kick off this new chapter of my career and to help establish Steward Partners' presence in North Carolina," said Bill Gold. "I've always believed clients should come first, and after meeting with Steward it was immediately clear that the team here shares those same values. I look forward to bringing the company's client-focused, partnership-centered model to North Carolina."

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Newtown, CT., Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL., Andover and Boston, MA., Baltimore and Bethesda, MD., Portland, ME., Hendersonville, NC., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH., Paramus and Morristown, NJ., Albany and New York City, NY., Dallas and Houston, TX., and Richmond, VA., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 7,800 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $785 billion.

Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, Ronnyjane Goldsmith and Bill Gold maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

