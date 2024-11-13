Steward Partners Continues Florida Expansion with Palm Beach Gardens Office, Formation of G2G Wealth Management

New team will manage approximately $377 million in client assets

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners, an employee-owned independent financial services firm specializing in comprehensive wealth management solutions, announced today the introduction of G2G Wealth Management at Steward Partners to the platform, born from the addition of two financial advisors and $175 million in assets under management to the firm's previously established Miller Family Wealth branch.

Florida-based advisors Zach Berg and Barry Berg have joined Georgia-based Chuck Miller and Simone Jones in bringing this new team to the market. G2G – which stands for "Generation 2 Generation," demarcating the newly formed team's breadth of expertise spanning several decades and the generations of clientele it serves – is Steward Partners' newest hybrid branch with offices across two states. The Bergs will operate out of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, a new territory for Steward Partners as it continues its cross-country expansion.

"We're beyond excited to introduce G2G and welcome the Bergs to the Steward Partners' family," said Jeff Gonyo, Head of Wealth Management at Steward Partners. "When Chuck Miller and team joined us nearly one year ago, it marked Steward Partners' first Georgia partner, so it's only natural that the Bergs' remote G2G office denotes our first Palm Beach Gardens presence. This unique Georgia/Florida team is a testament to Steward Partners' platform, which allows for the teams to spread across state lines but operate with complete cohesion and connectivity through a supportive infrastructure."

"I am thrilled to join Steward Partners, where entrepreneurial spirit optionality is at the core of a unique environment for professional growth and client service," said Zach Berg, Managing Director and Wealth Manager at G2G Wealth Management. "I met Chuck at an inflection point in my career and the timing could not have been more fortuitous. We aligned from both a personality and business perspective but shared the same wealth management philosophy and dedication to our clientele. Steward Partners' people-centered culture and commitment to fostering collaborative relationships create the perfect foundation to serve clients with dedication and I can't wait to work alongside this deep group of talented professionals."

"I'm honored to welcome the Bergs to the team as we launch G2G Wealth Management into the marketplace," said Chuck Miller, Managing Director and Wealth Manager at G2G Wealth Management. "I joined Steward Partners in November 2023 and found immediate comfort because of the freedom I was afforded to run my business but with the support and comradery of the entire firm. It's been everything I hoped it would be and from the moment Zach and I met, the synergy was unmatched, and I knew I had to bring him aboard. This new chapter allows us to better serve our clients wherever they are. Our new brand represents not only our dedication to high-quality, personalized financial guidance but also our embrace of the evolving landscape of remote advisory services."

Before the launch of G2G Wealth Management, Miller Family Wealth managed approximately $202 million in assets under management. With the addition of the Bergs' $175 million, the total assets under management for G2G Wealth Management is approximately $377 million.

Steward Partners remains one of the industry's fastest-growing RIA firms since its launch in 2013. Earlier this year, the firm was listed #18 on Barron's' Top 100 RIA Firms ranking and had 23 wealth managers named to the Forbes 2024 List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, an annual ranking that spotlights more than 7,000 advisors who are researched, interviewed, and assigned a ranking based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria. Additionally, three Steward Partners wealth managers were included on Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State 2024 list, all of which are prepared by SHOOK Research. The firm was also included in 2024's Inc. 5000 list which celebrates America's fastest-growing private companies.

About Steward Partners

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the firm fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the firm was ranked as the #19 RIA in the country in Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2023. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, international advisory, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for over $38 billion in client assets as of October 2024.

To learn more about Steward Partners, visit www.stewardpartners.com.

All recognition award information is available on the Steward Partners website: https://www.stewardpartners.com/Recognition.35.htm

Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms, 2020 / 2021 / 2022 / 2023 / 2024. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Steward Partners nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking.

About Forbes | SHOOK

2024 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors

SHOOK considered advisors born in 1985 or later with a minimum of 4 years as an advisor. Advisors must have built their practices, led their teams, joined teams, and are viewed as future leaders, or a combination of both. The ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures: telephone and in-person interviews to measure best practices. Also reviewed are client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations, and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and audited performance reports are rare. Data provided by SHOOK® Research, LLC. Data as of 3/31/24. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC, and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com.

2024 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors

Ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

Securities are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC ("SPIS"), registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC ("SPIA"), an SEC-registered investment adviser. SPIS, SPIA, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and collectively referred to as Steward Partners.

Media Contact:

Zach Allegretti

JConnelly

[email protected]

973-850-7341

SOURCE Steward Partners