Steward Partners Continues Impressive Firm Growth with New Office and Team in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), today announced the opening of its newest office in Austin, Texas. This is the firm's 21st location nationwide, its third in Texas, and is the fifth new office opening for the firm this year. Steward Partners also announced that the Dooley Group, comprised of Gene Dooley, Wes DeVoe and Taryn Bertetto have joined the firm and will be based in the new space. The team joins Steward Partners from Merrill Lynch where they oversaw $134 million in client assets.

"It was only a matter of time before we opened up the Steward Partners doors in a thriving city like Austin. We're thrilled to have Gene, Wes and Taryn as our first partners in one of the fastest growing markets in the country," said Chris Barton, Divisional President at Steward Partners. "This now marks our 3rd office in 15 months in Texas and our firm continues to hear from talented advisors like Gene and Wes who see the value in our innovative partnership model and what Steward Partners has to offer through Raymond James."

Mr. Dooley joins Steward Partners as a Managing Director while Mr. DeVoe joins as a Vice President. Previously with Merrill Lynch, the team focuses on serving high-net worth families and individuals with a holistic approach to wealth management, advising clients in such areas as education and retirement planning, asset allocation and portfolio construction with the understanding that every client has their own unique financial goals.

"Deciding to move is never an easy decision, but after learning about Steward Partners, their fast growth, and most importantly the value we would be able to add to our clients by aligning with them, the choice became clear," added Gene Dooley. "We're thrilled to be a part of the firm's growing Texas presence and look forward to starting the next chapter of our careers."

Mr. Dooley began his career in the financial services industry in 2009 and joined Merrill Lynch in 2012. Prior to becoming a Financial Advisor, he spent 16 years as both corporate sales executive and entrepreneur in the technology industry. Mr. DeVoe worked with clients on insurance solutions before officially joining Merrill Lynch as a Financial Advisor in 2016. Prior to joining the industry, he worked for ESPN in Connecticut as a Statistics Analyst.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Newtown, CT., Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL., Andover and Boston, MA., Baltimore and Bethesda, MD., Portland, ME., Hendersonville, NC., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH., Paramus and Morristown, NJ., Albany and New York City, NY., Plymouth Meeting, PA., Austin, Dallas and Houston, TX., and Richmond, VA., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 7,900 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $789 billion.

Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC and The Dooley Group, maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

Media Contact:

Jesse Chen – Water & Wall Group

212-625-2365

StewardPR@waterandwallgroup.com

SOURCE Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC

Related Links

http://www.stewardpartners.com

