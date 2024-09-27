Steward Partners Elevates Multiple Executives to Continue Its Rapid Growth

Gonyo Named Head of Wealth Management, Eustace Named Chief Administrative Officer, Condon Named Chief of Staff

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners, an employee-owned independent financial services firm specializing in comprehensive wealth management solutions, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the promotions of Jeff Gonyo to head of wealth management, Kirstie Eustace to chief administrative officer, and Maria Condon to chief of staff. The promotions are effective September 24, 2024.

As Head of Wealth Management, Gonyo will be responsible for the Steward Partners' recruiting and organic growth initiatives, with all divisional presidents from the firm's traditional business reporting directly to Gonyo. Eustace will oversee all the firm's administrative functions, including human resources, project management and corporate communication. Condon will oversee the senior leadership organizational presence including corporate events, board meetings, and public appearances.

In addition to the traditional business, Steward Partners launched its Legacy channel in December 2023. This new channel, led by Scott Danner, represents a significant part of the evolution of Steward Partners and serves to provide retiring advisors with an effective path to succession and retirement.

"We are proud to announce the promotions of Jeff Gonyo, Kirstie Eustace and Maria Condon to their respective roles, they are extremely well-earned," said Hy Saporta, President and COO at Steward Partners. "These individuals have been pivotal to Steward Partners' continued growth, consistently demonstrating outstanding leadership and dedication to our mission. As we evolve to meet the dynamic needs of our clients and the industry, their expanded roles will strengthen our ability to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional service. With their vision and expertise, we are well-equipped to capitalize on new opportunities and drive the next phase of our firm's growth."

Since its launch in 2013, Steward Partners has consistently ranked among the fastest-growing RIA firms in the industry. In 2024, the firm earned the #18 spot on Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms list. Additionally, 23 of its wealth managers were recognized on Forbes' 2024 List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, which highlights over 7,000 advisors based on a comprehensive analysis of both qualitative and quantitative criteria. Furthermore, three of the firm's wealth managers were featured on Forbes' 2024 Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list, both rankings conducted by SHOOK Research. Steward Partners was also named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, which honors America's fastest-growing private companies.

About Steward Partners

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the firm fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the firm was ranked as the #19 RIA in the country in Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2023. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, international advisory, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for over $37 billion in client assets as of August 2024.

To learn more about Steward Partners, visit www.stewardpartners.com.

Securities are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC ("SPIS"), registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC ("SPIA"), an SEC-registered investment adviser. SPIS, SPIA, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and collectively referred to as Steward Partners.

