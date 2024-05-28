Steward Partners Expands into Naples, Florida with Coastal 360 Capital Advisors

Newest addition to the Steward Partners platform adds $320 million in client assets

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners, a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm, announced today a new partnership with Coastal 360 Capital Advisors, adding two advisors and over $320 million in assets under management to Steward Partners' roster.

With this partnership, Steward Partners expands its footprint in Florida, opening its first office in the Naples market and adding to the Clearwater, Sarasota, and Winter Park locations. Spearheaded by Alicia Fuller, the team of three has formed Coastal 360 Capital Advisors at Steward Partners.

Fuller brings over 40 years of wealth management industry experience through her extensive tenure at Merrill Lynch, where she was recognized on the Forbes 'Best-in-State Wealth Advisors' list from 2022-2024, and the Forbes 'Top Women Advisors' list from 2020-2021. Beginning her career in 1984 as a chartered accountant, Fuller quickly rose through the ranks and in 1990, she became a financial advisor specializing in generational planning, estate planning and retirement.

"I am beyond thrilled by the opportunity to begin this new chapter of my career with the incredible team at Steward Partners," said Alicia Fuller, Managing Director and Wealth Manager at Coastal 360 Capital Advisors at Steward Partners. "From the moment I first spoke with Steward Partners it was clear that they share the same dedication to client service as me and my team; to above all else do what's right for the client. As holistic planners this is critical, and I'm excited by the endless possibilities afforded to us as we embark upon this journey together."

"The depth of knowledge that Alicia has gained through over 40 years in the industry is incredibly noteworthy, and we are excited to welcome the Coastal 360 Capital Advisors team to Steward Partners," said Jeff Gonyo, Senior Divisional President, Southern Division and Head of Recruiting of Steward Partners. "We are honored to bring Alicia and her team to the partnership, and to have her lead our expansion into Naples, Florida."

In addition to Fuller, Courtney Shrewsberry joins Steward Partners as Vice President and Wealth Manager, and Christina Sanchez as Vice President and Client Administrative Manager.

About Steward Partners

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the firm fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the firm was ranked as the #19 RIA in the country in Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2023. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, international advisory, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for over $35 billion in client assets as of March 2024.

To learn more about Steward Partners, visit www.stewardpartners.com.

Source: Forbes.com. Top Women Wealth Advisors ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receives compensation from any party, including Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, nor its Wealth Manager in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com

Source: Forbes.com Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com.

Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms, 2020 | 2021 | 2022 | 2023. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. About 200 firms were nominated, with 100 being ranked. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Steward Partners nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron's is not affiliated with Steward Partners.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and SEC-registered investment adviser. Investment Advisory Services may also be offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and separately operated.

