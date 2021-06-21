Steward Partners Global Advisory Continues Dynamic Growth as Sullender Utley Financial Group Become Latest Affiliate

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), welcomes Sullender Utley Financial Group affiliated with Steward Partners as the latest team to join the partnership. Led by Joe Sullender, CFP® and John Utley, CFP®, the four-person team is based in McLean, Virginia and represents Steward's fourth office in the state. The firm has $780 million in client assets under management and was formerly with the Wells Fargo Private Wealth Profit Formula program.

"Joe and John are the kind of high-producing, client-focused advisors every firm is looking to attract, and we are proud to announce that they've joined Steward Partners," said Jeff Gonyo, Head of Recruiting at Steward Partners Global Advisory. "They have built a dynamic practice and are poised for even greater growth as an independent practice. Adding them to our roster will be a tremendous asset as we continue to build our already strong presence the Washington, DC region."

Both Joe Sullender and John Utley began their careers with Wheat First Butcher Singer in 1995 and 1990, respectively. That entity was acquired by First Union bank and went through various mergers and acquisitions over the years before being acquired by Wells Fargo in 2008. As the partners like to say, the name on the door changed five or six times, but their phone number always stayed the same.

"When we began considering making a move, I don't think either John or I knew about structured independence. I had always liked the idea of being independent and entrepreneurial but didn't want to have to do everything all on our own," said Joe Sullender, CFP®, Managing Director and Financial Advisor, Sullender Utley Financial Group affiliated with Steward Partners. "When we started talking to Steward, everything felt right. We realized that not only would we have support for our independence but that we'd also have a stake in the company at large. We found the right culture with individuals who approach the business just like we do."

"We're very excited about this move to Steward Partners," added John Utley, CFP®, Managing Director and Financial Advisor, Sullender Utley Financial Group affiliated with Steward Partners. "Navigating compliance and the regulatory side of things is a daunting task if you're completely independent. Having Steward Partners to help us manage that aspect of the business is a real game changer and gives us complete confidence in our ability to fully concentrate on doing right by our clients."

The Sullender Utley Financial Group affiliated with Steward Partners also includes Melanie Schwartz, Senior Vice President, Registered Client Administrative Manager, who has been with the team for more than 16 years, and Ben Utley, Vice President, Financial Advisor Associate.

Steward Partners ranked #24 on Barron's list of Top RIAs in 2020 and has been named to InvestmentNews and Washington Business Journal's "Best Places to Work" lists.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Fort Collins, CO., Newtown, CT., Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL., Shreveport, LA., Andover and Boston, MA., Baltimore and Bethesda, MD., Portland, ME., St. Louis, MO., Hendersonville, NC., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH., Paramus and Morristown, NJ., Albany and New York City, NY., Conshohocken, PA., Austin, Dallas and Houston, TX., McLean, McLean II, Norfolk and Richmond, VA., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

Steward Partner Investment Solutions, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,200 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $1.09 trillion as of 3/31/21.

Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms, 2020. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. About 200 firms were nominated, with 100 being ranked. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance.

Investment News "2019 Top 50 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers", April 2019. The Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers program is a national program managed by Best Companies Group. The survey and recognition program are dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the financial advice/wealth management industry. The final list is based on the following criteria: must be a registered investment adviser (RIA), affiliated with an independent broker-dealer (IBD), or a hybrid doing business through an RIA and must be in business for a minimum of one year and must have a minimum of 15 full-time/part-time employees. The assessment process is compiled in a two-part process based on the findings of the employer benefits & policies questionnaire and the employee engagement & satisfaction survey. The results are analyzed and categorized according to 8 Core Focus Areas: Leadership and Planning, Corporate Culture and Communications, Role Satisfaction, Work Environment, Relationship with Supervisor, Training, Development and Resources, Pay and Benefits and Overall Engagement. Best Companies Group will survey up to 400 randomly selected employees in a company depending on company size. The two data sets are combined and analyzed to determine the rankings. The award is not representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of advisor's future performance.

The 2020 Washington Business Journal BPTW honor is not awarded based on investment advisory services rendered. This ranking is not indicative of advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience.

Media Contact:

Michaela Morales

JConnelly

[email protected]

973.224.7152

SOURCE Steward Partners Global Advisory

Related Links

https://www.stewardpartners.com

