Steward Partners Global Advisory Hires Christopher Davis as Divisional President for New York and New Jersey

"Chris is an amazing talent with a deep understanding of the New York and New Jersey financial landscape," said Steward Partners' President Hy Saporta. "Steward is growing in the northeast faster than ever and having someone like Chris at the helm will help ensure our future success in the region. We are excited to welcome him to the team and look forward supporting him in his new role."

As Divisional President of New York and New Jersey, Davis will oversee the growth and development of Steward's existing markets in the two states, which include Paramus and Morristown, NJ, and New York City, NY, as well as future Steward locations planned for the area. As part of his responsibilities, Davis will coordinate team strategy and training, oversee support for Steward's advisory teams and direct team growth and succession opportunities.

"Steward Partners' vision to change the traditional financial advisor experience was one of the reasons why this was an easy decision for me," added Davis. "The firm's growth has been virtually unmatched, and with the support of such a strong management team and an ally like Raymond James, I couldn't be more excited for what the future holds."

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Albany, N.Y., Andover and Boston, Mass., Baltimore and Bethesda, Md., Clearwater, Fla., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, N.H., Paramus and Morristown N.J., Houston, Tex., Richmond, Va., New York City and Washington, D.C., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth.

For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting more than 4,300 independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 7,600 financial advisors in 3,000 locations throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $730 billion.

Steward Partners Holdings and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

