Steward Partners Global Advisory Ranked #24 on Barron's 2020 List of Top 100 RIA Firms

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), has ranked #24 on Barron's 2020 List of Top 100 RIA Firms in the United States.

"It is a true honor to be named on Barron's prestigious list as a Top RIA in the U.S.," said James Gold, Steward Partners Global Advisory CEO. "Since our founding in 2013, we dedicated ourselves to building out our national presence by fostering collaboration, growth and independent thinking within the firm and we are grateful for the recognition not only for Steward Partners, but for our hardworking and dedicated advisors who are unparalleled in the industry."

Steward Partners is an employee-owned, full service independent partnership that caters to family and multigenerational wealth. Having been included in the INC. 5000 ranking for the third consecutive year, Steward Partners is one of the fastest-growing wealth advisory firms.

So far in 2020, Steward Partners and its advisors have received multiple accolades including: Liana Poodciack in Keene, NH, who was named to the Forbes 2020 Top Women's Wealth Advisor list; Eric Beiley in New York, NY, named to 2020 Financial Times 400 Top Advisors; as well as five Steward Partners advisors who also appeared in the 2020 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking. These advisors include Eric Beiley in New York, NY; Timothy Davis in Boston, MA; Carl Gravina in Keene, NH; Todd Hoffman, Clearwater, FL and Randy Price in Houston, TX. In addition, Steward Partners has been named to the 2020 Financial Times top 300 RIA list and was honored in the Washington Business Journal as one of the Best Places to work in the DC-Metro area, and lastly, was named to the INC 5000 ranking for the third year in a row in 2020.

The Barron's methodology and ranking formula is based on a questionnaire as well as other important company factors. This year Barron's introduced several new metrics which included technology spending, diversity of staff and succession planning.

The full Barron's 2020 methodology of Top RIA Firms can be found here: https://www.barrons.com/articles/barrons-top-advisors-methodology-1534541819

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Newtown, CT., Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL., Andover and Boston, MA., Baltimore and Bethesda, MD., Portland, ME., St. Louis, MO., Hendersonville, NC., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH., Paramus and Morristown, NJ., Albany and New York City, NY., Conshohocken, PA., Austin, Dallas and Houston, TX., and Norfolk and Richmond, VA., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,100 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $896 billion as of 12/31/19.

Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

