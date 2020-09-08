Steward Partners Honored as a 2020 Best Places to Work in Greater Washington Area

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), announced today it has been recognized on the 2020 Greater Washington Area Best Places To Work list, an annual awards program presented by the Washington Business Journal. This is the fourth consecutive year the firm has been selected for the award.

Award applicants were evaluated and ranked across five categories against other businesses of comparable size, based on the number of Greater Washington Area employees they have. The Best Places to Work results are quantitative, based on survey responses from employees, rather than a panel of outside judges. The ranking found companies in the region whose employees rate them as the highest on values such as fun, collaborative culture, compensation, benefits offerings, management practices and other amenities.

"Our team is thrilled to once again be named a Best Place to Work in Washington D.C.," said Jeff Gonyo, Divisional President and Head of Recruitment at Steward Partners. "Every single one of our team members contributes to making this company a place people are excited to be a part of and receiving this recognition for the fourth year in-a-row is something that reflects that ongoing effort."

Winning organizations from the Greater Washington Area were celebrated at the awards program, held on August 27, 2020. Each was honored for having created exceptional workplaces that their employees' value highly.

This ranking is not based in anyway on the individual's abilities in regards to providing investment advice or management. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Steward Partners and Raymond James are not affiliated with the Washington Business Journal.

To learn more about Washington Business Journal's Best Places to Work program and view the complete list of winners, click here: https://www.bizjournals.com/washington/best-places-to-work/

About 2020 Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the Washington Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, the Washington Business Journal's research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum's scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices the Journal facilitates idea sharing and helps other companies learn from the best.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Newtown, CT., Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL., Andover and Boston, MA., Baltimore and Bethesda, MD., Portland, ME., St. Louis, MO., Hendersonville, NC., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH., Paramus and Morristown, NJ., Albany and New York City, NY., Conshohocken, PA., Austin, Dallas and Houston, TX., and Norfolk and Richmond, VA., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com .

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,100 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $896 billion as of 12/31/19.

Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

Media Contact:

Water & Wall

212-343-2363

[email protected]

SOURCE Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC

