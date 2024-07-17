Steward Partners Honors 14 Financial Advisors Named Among AdvisorHub's 2024 Advisors to Watch

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners, an employee-owned independent financial services firm specializing in comprehensive wealth management solutions, is proud to share that 14 of the firm's financial advisors have been recognized in AdvisorHub's 2024 Advisors to Watch list. The trade publication's annual recognition of excellence in the financial planning space acknowledges 1,000 advisors based on the scope of their practice as well as their demonstrated growth and record of professionalism.

"It's always a privilege to have our team recognized for their hard work and impressive client service," said Jim Gold, CEO and Co-Founder of Steward Partners. "Achieving first-rate client results relies wholly on advisors' levels of commitment, innovation, and resourcefulness. Steward Partners is proud to work with a team that embodies all of these qualities."

The Steward Partners advisors named by AdvisorHub were recognized in the subcategories 250 Advisors to Watch (Under $1B), 100 Solo Advisors to Watch, and 100 Fast-Growing Advisors to Watch. They are as follows:

250 Advisors to Watch (Under $1B)

Jason Bottenfield , CFP ® , CDFA ® – Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Dallas, TX

, CFP , CDFA – Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Matthew Price , CFP ® , CIMA ® – Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Houston, TX

, CFP , CIMA – Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Corey Briggs , CFP ® , CIMA ® –Wealth Manager, Saint Louis, MO

, CFP , CIMA –Wealth Manager, Bradford Coyle , CRPC ® –Executive Managing Director & Wealth Manager, McLean, VA

, CRPC –Executive Managing Director & Wealth Manager, John (J.J.) O'Hare, III, CPWA ® –Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Mequon, WI

–Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Timothy Davis , CFP ® –Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Boston, MA

, CFP –Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Denis Poljak , Ph.D., CPM®, CIMA®, CFP®–Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Shreveport, LA

100 Solo Advisors to Watch

Frank Hibbard , AIF ® –Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Clearwater, FL

, AIF –Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Ali Mandalinci , CFP ® –Managing Director & Wealth manager, Houston, TX

, CFP –Managing Director & Wealth manager, Todd M. Hoffman , CFP ® , CPM ® –Executive Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Clearwater, FL

, CFP , CPM –Executive Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Adam Dunbar–Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Portland, ME

100 Fast-Growing Advisors to Watch

Wayne McCormick , CFP ® , ChFC ® –Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Manchester, NH

, CFP , ChFC –Managing Director & Wealth Manager, DeHaven Becker , CFP ® , CHFC ® –Director & Wealth Manager, Fort Collins, CO

, CFP , CHFC –Director & Wealth Manager, Davor Poljak, CPM ®–Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Shreveport, LA

About Steward Partners

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the firm fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the firm was ranked as the #19 RIA in the country in Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2023. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, international advisory, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for over $35 billion in client assets as of March 2024.

To learn more about Steward Partners, visit www.stewardpartners.com.

Media Contact:

Matthew Bono

JConnelly

[email protected]

973-590-9110

SOURCE Steward Partners