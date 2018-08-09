Steward Partners Joins the Prestigious Inc. 5000 for the First Time

WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), today announced that it has joined the Inc. 5000, ranking 544th in Inc. Magazine's prestigious list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at independent businesses in a variety of industries and is often considered the most dynamic segment of the American economy.

"We're honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 list this year, something we think is a testament to our amazing team and the work they do," said Hy Saporta, Steward Partners' president and chief operating officer. "We started this firm with the goal of creating something special and our growth over the last five years has truly exceeded any of our expectations."

Started in 1982, the Inc. 5000 is an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing businesses based on their three-year revenue growth. Companies must be privately held and U.S.-based for consideration. Steward Partners was ranked 544th on the list with three-year revenue growth of 920%, placing the firm among the top 10% of the full Inc. 5000 list.

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," says Inc. Editor-in-Chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

With offices in Albany, N.Y., Andover and Boston, Mass., Baltimore and Bethesda, Md., Clearwater, Fla., Newtown, CT., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, N.H., Paramus and Morristown, N.J., Houston, Tex., Richmond, Va., New York City and Washington, D.C., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth.

For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

