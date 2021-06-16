Steward Partners Launches Multi-Custodial Business Model with Goldman Sachs

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. announced today that Goldman Sachs will provide clearing, custody and other unique support to Steward Partners beginning later this year.

Steward Partners recently announced the launch of Steward Partners Investment Solutions (SPIS), a broker-dealer offering a multi-custodial business model to provide greater advisor investment choice and to further capitalize on the partnership's future growth opportunities.

Steward Partners will be Goldman Sachs' first strategic institutional client in its new custody business and will onboard Steward's assets acquired in the recent acquisition of Umpqua Investments.

Jim Gold, CEO of Steward Partners, said, "When we made the decision to expand our growth opportunities and increase the investment choices for our advisors by becoming multi-custodial, Goldman Sachs' reputation as an innovator and leader in the financial services industry was a key consideration for us. The ability to work with Goldman Sachs to further build out their custody platform while providing our advisors the opportunity to leverage the intellectual capital and investment platform of a storied institution like Goldman Sachs, is exciting."

Hy Saporta, President and COO of Steward Partners, noted, "Goldman has devoted tremendous resources to create digital solutions for many of the traditionally accepted manual work processes in our business which will dramatically shape the industry in the years to come. Their commitment to technology will benefit our advisors, staff and clients. It's truly exciting to see firsthand the work that the Steward and Goldman teams are doing together."

"Steward is a natural fit for our first large-scale relationship since deciding to enter the RIA custody business. Their track record of success and growth focus pair perfectly with the holistic platform that we are delivering," said Adam Siegler, who co-heads Goldman Sachs' custody business.

"We're thrilled to be working so closely with Steward as we continue to develop our offering for independent advisors. Their years of experience allow them to provide us with invaluable feedback as we expand our technology and product offering," said Cameron Brien, the business's other co-head.

Steward Partners, with 170 Advisors in 27 offices, is one of the fastest growing independent wealth management firms since its start just eight years ago. Steward ranked #24 on Barron's list of Top RIAs in 2020 and has been named to InvestmentNews and Washington Business Journal's "Best Places to Work" lists.

About Goldman Sachs

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Fort Collins, CO., Newtown, CT., Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL., Shreveport, LA., Andover and Boston, MA., Baltimore and Bethesda, MD., Portland, ME., St. Louis, MO., Hendersonville, NC., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH., Paramus and Morristown, NJ., Albany and New York City, NY., Conshohocken, PA., Austin, Dallas and Houston, TX., McLean, Norfolk and Richmond, VA., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

Steward Partner Investment Solutions, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

