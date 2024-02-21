Steward Partners Named Hybrid RIA of the Year by Wealth Solutions Report

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners, a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm, has been recognized as Hybrid RIA of the Year by Wealth Solutions Report in the second annual invitation-only Wealth Exemplar Awards. This honor is awarded to the top three Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) firms offering fee-based solutions alongside commissionable services through W-2 and independent financial advisors.

"We are honored to be named Hybrid RIA of the Year by Wealth Solutions Report. This accolade is a testament to our team's dedication to providing innovative financial solutions and our commitment to empowering advisors within our network by providing a platform with a wide range of choices," said Jim Gold, Co-Founder and CEO of Steward Partners. "We look forward to building on this success and continuing to drive excellence in the industry."

Committed to sustained organic growth, Steward Partners oversees a robust $32 billion in client assets, facilitated by a network of over 200 independent advisors. Demonstrating consistent strength, the firm's Assets Under Management (AUM) experienced a notable 33% year-on-year increase as of December 30, 2023. Marking a decade since its inception, Steward Partners achieved a remarkable milestone by attracting approximately $6 billion in AUM through ongoing recruitment efforts in 2023.

In a strategic move in December, Steward Partners successfully concluded the acquisition of Freedom Street Partners, augmenting its portfolio with $3.2 billion in assets and 38 advisors. This significant development led to the establishment of a dedicated "proprietary division," providing a specialized platform for advisors transitioning their business. Steward Partners offers a diverse range of affiliation models, including W-2, 1099, and RIA-only (IAR) models, all of which empower advisors with equity in the firm.

Positioning itself as an industry leader, Steward Partners has solidified its standing through impactful partnerships. In 2023, the firm announced a custodial arrangement with Pershing, complementing its existing partnership with Raymond James. Furthermore, Steward Partners entered into a collaboration with VRGL to leverage its client acquisition and proposal management solution, reinforcing the firm's technological capabilities.

About Steward Partners

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the firm fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the firm was ranked as the #19 RIA in the country in Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2023. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, international advisory, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for over $32 billion in client assets as of January 2024.

Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms, 2020 | 2021 | 2022 | 2023. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. About 200 firms were nominated, with 100 being ranked. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Steward Partners nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron's is not affiliated with Steward Partners.

The rating may not be representative of any one client's experience because it reflects a sample of all of the experiences of the financial advisor's clients. The rating is not indicative of Steward Partners' past or future performance. Steward Partners does not pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the rating.

2023 Wealth Solutions Report Exemplar Hybrid RIA of the Year goes to the top three RIA firms that offer fee-based solutions as well as commissionable services in affiliation with a broker-dealer, through either W-2 or independent financial advisors, or both. Wealth Solutions Report Exemplar Hybrid RIA of the Year bases its ratings on qualitative criteria: Total number of assets, total number of client relationships, year-on-year growth metrics (option if firm prefers to keep this confidential), 300 words or less describing the firm, including its most significant recent initiatives and achievements, and any other information relevant to specific category criteria.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and SEC-registered investment adviser. Investment Advisory Services may also be offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and separately operated.

