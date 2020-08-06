Steward Partners Named to Financial Times Top 300 RIAs List

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), today announced that it has been named to the 2020 Financial Times (FT) 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers list, which recognizes the top independent RIA firms within the United States.

"We are honored to be included in the Financial Times' 300 Top RIAs list this year," said Jim Gold, Chief Executive Officer at Steward Partners. "Ever since we started the firm in 2013, we've remained dedicated to our core values of putting clients first and creating a unique culture where each employee has a voice, and we feel this recognition is an affirmation of those values and all that our team does."

Steward Partners is one of the fastest-growing wealth advisory firms since its founding in 2013. With 23 offices across 13 states and the District of Columbia, the firm manages over $10 billion in advisory assets.

"We've had a terrific quarter in terms of recruiting and we couldn't be more proud of our entire team for ensuring our clients continue to receive the highest level of service," added Hy Saporta, Steward Partners' President and Chief Operating Officer. "By leveraging our technology and remaining focused on driving the business forward, our firm has been able to continue to grow and expand, and this award is something that we feel reflects our team's ongoing commitment to make Steward Partners the leading independent firm for advisors."

This is the seventh annual FT 300 list to be produced independently by the Financial Times in collaboration with Ignites Research, a subsidiary of the FT that provides business intelligence on the asset management industry.

To qualify for the FT 300, firms were required to have a minimum of $300 million in assets and no more than 75% of the practice's assets could be institutional. Qualified RIAs filled out an online application and were scored on several factors, including assets under management (AUM), AUM growth rate, years in existence and compliance records. This ranking is not indicative of advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experiences. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating.

A growing number of advisors seeking an advisor and client-centric company have shown strong interest in Steward Partners to date. To accommodate this interest, the firm unveiled a new 1099 affiliate model in late 2019, which offers advisors the ability to run their own office and local profit and loss statement, while maintaining a connection to the firm's robust infrastructure. This new model came in response to increased advisor requests for an employment option offering both local autonomy and the significant resources and equity opportunity that are unique to Steward.

For more information, visit www.stewardpartners.com.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Newtown, CT., Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL., Andover and Boston, MA., Baltimore and Bethesda, MD., Portland, ME., St. Louis, MO., Hendersonville, NC., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH., Paramus and Morristown, NJ., Albany and New York City, NY., Conshohocken, PA., Austin, Dallas and Houston, TX., and Norfolk and Richmond, VA., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,100 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $896 billion as of 12/31/19.

Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

The Financial Times FT 300 Registered Investment Advisors 2020 award had about 39.5% of the 760 advisor applicants being recognized as a Registered Investment Advisor. The FT used the database of RIAs who are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and selected those practices reporting to the SEC that had $300 million or more in assets under management, and no more than 75% of the AUM with institutional clients. Additionally, the firm must be independent (not the RIA arm of a broker dealer for example). Qualifying RIA firms filled out an online application and questionnaire that gave more information about their practices. That information was augmented with their own research on the candidates, including data from regulatory filings. The FT generated an internal score for each applicant based on six broad factors: advisor assets under management, AUM growth rate, the firm's years in operation, advisors' industry certifications (CFA, etc.), compliance record, and online accessibility. AUM and asset growth comprise roughly 80 percent to 90 percent of each RIA's score. Additionally, to provide a diversity of advisors, the FT placed a cap on the number of RIA's from any one state that's roughly correlated to the distribution of millionaires across the U.S. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of advisor's future performance. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. The FT is not affiliated with Raymond James.

Media Contact:

Water & Wall

[email protected]

212-343-2363

SOURCE Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC

Related Links

http://www.stewardpartners.com

