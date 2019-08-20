Steward Partners Named to Inc. 5000 for the Second Year in a Row

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), today announced that the firm has once again been included in the Inc. 5000, ranking 729th in Inc. Magazine's prestigious list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list presents a unique overview of independent businesses to watch in a variety of industries, which are often considered the most dynamic segment of the American economy.

"We're thrilled to once again be included in the Inc. 5000 list, a recognition we take great pride in," said Hy Saporta, Steward Partners' president and chief operating officer. "We knew we were building something special when we started Steward Partners six years ago, but we couldn't be more grateful for how overwhelming the response has been since then."

Started in 1982, the Inc. 5000 is an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing businesses based on their three-year revenue growth. Companies must be privately held and U.S.-based for consideration. Steward Partners was ranked 729th on the list with three-year revenue growth of 300.6%, placing the firm among the top 14% of the full Inc. 5000 list.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Newtown, CT., Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL., Andover and Boston, MA., Baltimore and Bethesda, MD., Portland, ME., Hendersonville, NC., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH., Paramus and Morristown, NJ., Albany and New York City, NY., Plymouth Meeting, PA., Austin, Dallas and Houston, TX., and Richmond, VA., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

This award is bestowed by an independent third party not affiliated with Raymond James. Raymond James has not paid a fee in exchange for this award. This recognition is not indicative of future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience.

Links are being provided for information purposes only. Raymond James is not affiliated with and does not endorse, authorize or sponsor any of the listed websites or their respective sponsors. Raymond James is not responsible for the content of any website or the collection or use of information regarding any website's users and/or members.

