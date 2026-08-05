Steward Partners Named to InvestmentNews' 2026 5-Star RIA Firms List

Firm recognized among the nation's top wealth management firms serving high-net-worth clients

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners, a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm, has been recognized on InvestmentNews' 2026 5-Star RIA Firms list. This marks the second consecutive year Steward Partners has been named to the list, a recognition it has now received in both years since the award's inception.

"Being recognized as a top RIA is always special to our entire team," said Jim Gold, CEO of Steward Partners. "Every day we're focused on providing our talented advisors with the support to do their best work and holding ourselves to a high standard in everything we do. We're proud of what we've accomplished thus far, and excited for the growth ahead."

To qualify, InvestmentNews measured firms built around serving high-net-worth clients against a consistent set of criteria. Firms needed at least $100 million in total regulatory assets under management, to have reported managed assets for US clients, and have more than 70 percent of business derived from the 'HNW individuals' client type as reported on Form ADV submitted on or after March 1, 2025.

View the full 2026 RIA Ranking from InvestmentNews.

Since its launch in 2013, Steward Partners has solidified its place as one of the industry's fastest-growing and most influential RIA firms. The firm was recently recognized with a #9 ranking on the 2025 Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms list, up from its #18 ranking in 2024. Additionally, Steward Partners was named a 2025 Thrivent Employer of Choice by InvestmentNews, reflecting the firm's commitment to fostering a collaborative, partner-driven culture. Several Steward Partners advisors and teams were also honored on Forbes | SHOOK's 2026 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors and 2026 Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams lists, underscoring the quality of client service delivered across the platform.

About Steward Partners

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the firm fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the firm was ranked as the #9 RIA in the country in Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2025. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for over $54 billion in client assets as of June 2026.

To learn more about Steward Partners, visit www.stewardpartners.com.

About InvestmentNews Best RIAs for High-Net-Worth (HNW) Clients | 5-Star RIA Firms

2026 - The InvestmentNews 2026 Best RIAs for High-Net-Worth (HNW) Clients recognition identifies registered investment advisory firms serving high-net-worth clients across the United States. To be eligible, firms were required to have a Form ADV filing dated March 1, 2025, or later, maintain at least $100 million in regulatory assets under management, manage assets for U.S.-based clients, and derive more than 70% of their business from high-net-worth individuals. Rankings were determined using publicly available Form ADV data, with firms evaluated based on the amount of regulatory assets under management attributed to high-net-worth clients. The ranking is not indicative of an investment adviser's future performance and may not be representative of any one client's experience. Steward Partners nor its affiliates paid a fee to InvestmentNews in exchange for the ranking. Award announced 7/21/2026 and data is as of 3/1/2025 or later depending on the ADV filing. To learn more about the full methodology, visit the InvestmentNews Website.

About Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms

2024-2025 - Source: Barrons.com. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. Barron's selected firms that manage 2% or more of the total assets of all ranking applicants. This year, that creates a threshold of $70 billion in assets. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including: assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Steward Partners nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron's is not affiliated with Steward Partners.

About Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors

2026 – Source: Forbes.com - The ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings, client impact, industry experience, client retention, review of best practices, credentials, compliance records and firm nominations, as well as quantitative factors including assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion, as client objectives and risk tolerances vary and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Steward Partners nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. This ranking is based upon the period from 6/30/2024 to 6/30/2025 and published by Forbes (April 7, 2026). For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com.

About Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams

2026 - Source: Forbes.com (award given 1/7/2026) - ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com. Data for the award as of 3/31/2025.

About InvestmentNews: Thrivent Employer of Choice

2025 – The Thrivent Employer of Choice award recognizes a multi-office advisor network, brokerage, or fund provider's commitment to building a workplace that recognizes excellence and supports career growth for all. This award recognizes the company that has earned the reputation to be called an employer of choice within the wealth management and financial planning industry. Nominations by employees, partners, peers, and clients are welcome. Employers are selected based on objective criteria including: must have more than 50 employees within the U.S. and be in the wealth management industry, demonstrates unique employee value proposition (e.g. business development support, marketing support, education, training, philanthropy), defined workplace brand and culture to foster growth for employees, innovative approach to employee recruitment, retention, talent management, learning & development, mitigating employer-related risks, managing changes within the business (i.e. digitalization, customer expectations, compliance), and exemplary reputation within the industry. Data was compiled from 2024. Award Finalists announced June 24, 2025. Steward Partners nor its affiliates paid a fee to InvestmentNews in exchange for the ranking.

Securities are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC ("SPIS"), registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC ("SPIA"), an SEC-registered investment adviser. SPIS, SPIA, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and collectively referred to as Steward Partners.

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SOURCE Steward Partners