Steward Partners Names Jeffrey Gonyo as Head of Recruiting

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory , LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), announced today that Jeffrey Gonyo, Divisional President, and Wealth Manager at Steward, has advanced in his role at the firm and will now also serve as Head of Recruiting, a newly created position at the company.

"As we've grown, Steward has been fortunate to enjoy strong interest from advisors across the country attracted to our unique model, thanks to our client-focused, advisor-friendly culture," said Jim Gold, Chief Executive Officer at Steward Partners. "Jeff has been an integral part of our success to date, as both a founding partner and the divisional president overseeing the Mid-Atlantic region. His ongoing leadership and enthusiasm in identifying and recruiting the best of the best to join our team made him a natural choice to serve as our first Head of Recruiting."

In his new role, Mr. Gonyo will be responsible for leading and managing the company's recruiting efforts across all regions. He will work closely with Kirstie Eustace, Head of Human Resources, and Gregory Banasz, Head of Business Development, to identify top advisor prospects and build relationships. Mr. Gonyo has been with the company since 2014 and has over twenty-five years of experience in the financial services industry. Under his leadership as Divisional President of the Mid-Atlantic region, which includes Washington D.C., Steward has been recognized by the Washington Business Journal as a "Best Place to Work" for three consecutive years.

Before departing to join Steward Partners, he spent eleven years at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney where he served as Branch Manager and Senior Vice President, Wealth Management. Mr. Gonyo entered the industry in 1993 as a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch. Over the course of his career he has managed and built several branch office locations and been recognized numerous times for his accomplishments in the areas of Business Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Banking and Lending, and Community Service.

"I am thrilled to take the lead in bringing our hiring efforts to the next level with this new role," said Mr. Gonyo. "The company's stellar organic growth, commitment to advisors, and our recent introduction of a 1099 option for advisors make it easy to understand why more advisors than ever are reaching out to Steward as they consider independence. I'm a firm believer in Steward's vision for the future of wealth management and I look forward to welcoming even more of today's top advisors into our partnership in the years to come."

Mr. Gonyo graduated from Siena College in Loudonville, New York with a Bachelor of Science in Finance, with a concentration in Accounting. He currently serves on the Advisory Board for the College of Business at Bowie State University and the Board for Montgomery County Public Schools Educational Foundation.

The appointment of Steward's first official Head of Recruiting comes amid growing advisor interest in the company and robust growth for the firm.

