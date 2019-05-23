Steward Partners Recognized as 2019 Greater Washington Area Best Places to Work

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), today announced that it has been recognized as a winner in the 2019 Greater Washington Area Best Places To Work list, an annual awards program presented by the Washington Business Journal.

Select employers from the Greater Washington Area were named winners of the program, at an awards ceremony held on May 16, 2019. These winning organizations were honored for having created exceptional workplaces that their employees value highly.

Award applicants were evaluated and ranked across 5 categories against other businesses of comparable size, based on the number of Greater Washington Area employees. The ranking found companies in the region whose employees rate them as the highest on such values as fun, collaborative culture, solid compensation and benefits offerings and other amenities as well as management practices.

"It's a tremendous honor for our team to be named a Best Place to Work in Washington D.C. for the third year in-a-row," said Jeff Gonyo, Divisional President at Steward Partners. "All of us strive to make this firm a place people want to be, and it's humbling to see that others are noticing our efforts."

About 2019 Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the Washington Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum's scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Newtown, CT., Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL., Andover and Boston, MA., Baltimore and Bethesda, MD., Portland, ME., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH., Paramus and Morristown, NJ., Albany and New York City, NY., Dallas and Houston, TX., and Richmond, VA., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 7,800 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $785 billion.

Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, maintains a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

This ranking is not based in anyway on the individual's abilities in regards to providing investment advice or management. This ranking is not indicative of advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Raymond James is not affiliated with the Washington Business Journal.

