Steward Partners Secures Investment from The Pritzker Organization

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent wealth management firm, announced today the closing of a $100 million minority investment by The Pritzker Organization, which will give them two seats on Steward's independent Board of Directors.

"We're pleased to welcome The Pritzker Organization as a minority investor in Steward Partners," said Jim Gold, Steward Partners' CEO. "We've been very selective when it comes to choosing outside investors. We want to make sure that our goals and long-term vision are in alignment. The Pritzker family's "buy to build" strategy is the opposite of the typical private equity "buy to sell" mentality. Their permanent capital base gives The Pritzker Organization the ability to invest for long-term appreciation."

The Pritzker Organization's history over the past 60 years has led to investments in over 200 firms representing $30 billion in equity value. The Pritzker Organization's investment is only the second time Steward Partners has accepted outside capital. The Cynosure Group, a Salt Lake City-based private investment firm serving families and foundations, made a $50 million investment in Steward in March of 2019, and will remain fully invested.

"Steward Partners has been realizing steady growth both organically and strategically over the last few years, as in our recent expansion to the west coast with the acquisition of Umpqua Investments," states Hy Saporta, Steward Partners' President. "This additional capital will support our efforts to continue growing our network into additional markets. The Pritzker Organization will be a great partner, and we look forward to a long and productive relationship with them."

"The Pritzker Organization has been studying the wealth management industry for several years. We selected Steward Partners because they align perfectly with our mission of finding great partners to grow and build businesses alongside," said Jason Sussman, Principal, The Pritzker Organization. "Steward Partners has an impressive management team, and we were particularly impressed with their ability to drive and manage their growth."

Steward Partners, founded just eight years ago, is one of the country's fastest growing independent wealth management firms. Steward currently has 170 Advisors in 27 offices managing $23 billion in client assets and ranked #24 on Barron's list of Top RIAs in 2020. Steward also has been named to InvestmentNews and Washington Business Journal's "Best Places to Work" lists.

The Pritzker Organization worked with its Advisory Partner Scott Roulston on the investment and received legal advice from Latham and Watkins. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Steward in connection with this transaction, and Goodwin Procter provided legal advice.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Fort Collins, CO., Newtown, CT., Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL., Shreveport, LA., Andover and Boston, MA., Baltimore and Bethesda, MD., Portland, ME., St. Louis, MO., Hendersonville, NC., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH., Paramus and Morristown, NJ., Albany and New York City, NY., Conshohocken, PA., Austin, Dallas and Houston, TX., McLean, Norfolk and Richmond, VA., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

About The Pritzker Organization

The Pritzker Organization (TPO) is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. TPO is focused on partnering with exceptional leaders to create value across a wide range of industries. TPO looks for opportunities where it can create value for the family's interests and those of its partners and colleagues over a significant time horizon. For more than 60 years, TPO has overseen and guided the development of dozens of portfolio companies across a wide variety of industries, including manufacturing, logistics, life sciences, hospitality, healthcare and services. Notable businesses include Hyatt Hotels, Triton Container and the Marmon Group. Recent control investments include TMS International, Lithko Contracting, KBP Investments, Mammoth Holdings, STV Inc, and Crown Healthcare Laundry Services. In addition to its core strategy of building businesses over the long term, TPO is also active in special situations, advising the family's interests in the deployment of capital across a wide spectrum of industries and investment structures. Additional information can be found at www.pritzkerorg.com.

