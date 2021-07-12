Steward Partners' Successful Spring Recruiting Effort Adds Seven Advisors and Over $1 Billion in Client Assets

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), is continuing its dynamic growth around the country with the successful recruitment of seven advisors with well over $1 billion in client assets under management in just six weeks.

"Steward Partners has had a lot of exciting news with the completion of our acquisition of Umpqua Investments, our alliance with the Pritzker Organization and adoption of our new multi-custodial business model with Raymond James and Goldman Sachs in the third quarter of this year, so it's really no surprise that more and more outstanding advisors have discovered all that Steward has to offer," said Doug Kentfield, Head of Wealth Management, Steward Partners. "We have a strong pipeline of potential recruits and expect our strategic growth in key markets to continue."

Among the advisors joining Steward Partners are Joe Sullender, CFP® and John Utley, CFP® in McLean, Virginia. Joining the partnership from the Wells Fargo Private Wealth Profit Formula program, the pair formed the Sullender Utley Financial Group affiliated with Steward Partners with both of them serving as Managing Directors and Financial Advisors.

Another newly formed team is the S&L Group at Steward Partners. Based in Paramus, New Jersey, it consists of the father/daughter team of Aaron Liberman, Vice President, Wealth Manager, and Simi Schwartz CFP®, CRPC®, Vice President, Wealth Manager, who were both formerly with Merrill Lynch. Liberman has spent over 40 years in investment research and capital markets, while Schwartz brings more than a dozen years of experience at some of the world's preeminent investment banks and asset management firms, including Merrill Lynch, Alliance Bernstein, Sandler O'Neill and Skybridge Capital.

Among the most recent new additions to Steward Partners coming in late June are Managing Director Osvaldo Brito, who joins the New York City office from Wells Fargo Advisors, Peter Shanahan, CFP®, CRPC®, Senior Vice President, Wealth Manager, who joined Steward Partners in Hendersonville, North Carolina, and Vice President and Wealth Manager Erik Andersen, who joined from Merrill Lynch.

"We've managed to attract so many of the best advisors to Steward Partners because we offer them an opportunity that they just can't find anywhere else," said Jeff Gonyo, Head of Recruiting at Steward Partners. "By choosing to join Steward Partners, not only do they have access to our extensive resources, but they also own their own business and have an equity stake in Steward Partners itself."

Steward Partners is one of the country's fastest growing independent wealth management firms and ranked #24 on Barron's list of Top RIAs in 2020. It was also recently named as one of the Best Places to Work in Greater Washington by the Washington Business Journal for the fifth consecutive year.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Fort Collins, CO., Newtown, CT., Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL., Shreveport, LA., Andover and Boston, MA., Baltimore and Bethesda, MD., Portland, ME., St. Louis, MO., Hendersonville, NC., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH., Paramus and Morristown, NJ., Albany and New York City, NY., Conshohocken, PA., Austin, Dallas and Houston, TX., McLean, McLean II, Norfolk and Richmond, VA., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,200 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $1.09 trillion as of 3/31/21.

Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms, 2020. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. About 200 firms were nominated, with 100 being ranked. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance.

The 2021 Washington Business Journal BPTW honor is not awarded based on investment advisory services rendered. This ranking is not indicative of advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience.

Raymond James is not affiliated with Barron's or the Washington Business Journal.

