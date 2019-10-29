Steward Partners Welcomes New Head of Wealth Management

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory , LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), announced today that Doug Kentfield has joined the firm as Head of Wealth Management, a newly created position.

"Our team has been speaking with some of the industry's top leaders, but it wasn't until we met Doug that we knew we had found someone special who could help manage our quickly growing team of advisors," said Jim Gold, Chief Executive Officer at Steward Partners. "We're excited to welcome Doug to the firm and feel lucky that so many talented advisors and managers are increasingly seeing value in our model."

Mr. Kentfield is an industry veteran who brings more than thirty years of experience in the financial services industry to Steward. He started his career as a financial advisor with E.F. Hutton before moving into branch management and going on to work for Shearson. He then joined Smith Barney, leading the company's North Central Region and eventually transitioning to lead the New York Suburban Region, which included Long Island and upstate New York. From there, Doug became a Smith Barney Divisional Director and then Divisional Director for successor firm Morgan Stanley's Western Division, where he oversaw more than 5,000 advisors. Most recently, Mr. Kentfield has been a senior advisor for NextShares.

"Steward Partners' vision to change the traditional financial advisor experience was one of the reasons this was an easy decision for me," added Kentfield. "The firm's growth has been virtually unmatched and, with the support of such a strong management team and Raymond James, I couldn't be more excited for what the future holds."

Mr. Kentfield graduated from Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio and has served on the Board of Directors for twelve years. He received his MBA from Drexel University in Philadelphia.

Steward Partners has been one of the fastest-growing RIAs in the industry since its founding in 2013. A growing number of advisors seeking a client-focused, advisor-friendly company have shown strong interest in Steward Partners to date. To accommodate this interest, the firm unveiled a new 1099 affiliate model last month, which offers advisors the ability to run their own office and local profit and loss statement, while still being connected to the firm's robust infrastructure. The new 1099 model came in response to increased advisor requests for an employment option offering both local autonomy and the significant resources and equity opportunity that are unique to Steward.

Since January, the firm has added 18 new advisors and opened 6 new offices to support their robust growth, pushing overall advisor headcount above 100 across 21 locations, with more expected before year-end.

For more information, visit Steward Partners at www.stewardpartners.com/.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Newtown, CT., Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL., Andover and Boston, MA., Baltimore and Bethesda, MD., Portland, ME., Hendersonville, NC., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH., Paramus and Morristown, NJ., Albany and New York City, NY., Plymouth Meeting, PA., Austin, Dallas and Houston, TX., and Richmond, VA., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 7,900 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $825 billion.

Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

Media Contact:

Water & Wall Group

StewardPR@waterandwallgroup.com

212-343-2363

SOURCE Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC

