Stewart Investors' Global Emerging Markets Sustainability Strategy Marks 15-Year Anniversary With Benchmark-Beating Returns

EDINBURGH, Scotland, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Investors, a long-only active equity specialist and global leader in sustainable investing, is marking the 15-year anniversary of its Global Emerging Markets Sustainability (GEMS) strategy with benchmark-beating returns across multiple time periods, net of fees, through March 31, 2024.

Launched on Feb. 28, 2009, the Stewart Investors GEMS strategy composite has generated an annualized return of 10.0%, net of fees, for the 15-year period through March 31, 2024, versus 7.0% for its benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The GEMS strategy composite also outperformed its benchmark over the 10, seven, five, and three-year periods through March 31, 2024, returning 3.9%, 4.5%, 3.3% and -2.5%, respectively, versus 3.3%, 4.1%, 2.6%, and -4.7% over the same periods for the index.



3/31/2009 3/31/2014 3//31/2017 3/31/2019 3/31/2021 3/31/2023 Annualized

Performance through

03/31/2024 15 years 10 years 7 years 5 years 3 years 1 year Stewart Investors

Global Emerging

Markets Sustainability

Composite (net) 10.0 % 3.9 % 4.5 % 3.3 % -2.5 % 7.1 % MSCI Emerging

Markets Index 7.0 % 3.3 % 4.1 % 2.6 % -4.7 % 8.6 %

The GEMS strategy composite outperformed the MSCI Emerging Markets Index in 11 of 14 full calendar years from 2010 through 2023. The strategy's cumulative 15-year return through March 31, 2024 is 317.1% vs 177.1% for the index.

The GEMS strategy seeks to generate long-term, risk-adjusted returns by investing in the shares of high-quality companies that are particularly well positioned to contribute to, and benefit from, sustainable development.

Sujaya Desai, based in Sydney, is lead manager of the strategy and Jack Nelson, based in Edinburgh, is co-manager. They are part of an 11-person investment team that manages more than $18.6 billion globally, focusing on Asia Pacific, emerging markets, regional, and worldwide sustainable equity strategies. The GEMS strategy has $1.7 billion in assets under management. The team also runs a Global Emerging Markets Leaders Sustainability (GEMLS) strategy with $1.4 billion invested for a global client base.

"Emerging markets as an asset class has had a difficult 15 years. Our strategy's performance over that time, though, demonstrates that with a highly active yet equally patient approach to capital allocation, attractive returns are possible," Desai said. "Our approach is consistent: we invest in high-quality companies with enduring characteristics that are addressing large domestic markets and whose goods and services are globally competitive."

"Looking forward, the case for investing actively on a bottom-up basis in emerging markets has never been stronger," Nelson said. "We believe the emerging markets universe contains more of the world's great companies than ever, in fields as diverse as semiconductors, renewable energy technologies, software as a service, healthcare supplies, fintech and e-commerce."

Stewart Investors has received a Morningstar ESG Commitment Level of Leader, the highest designation in the assessment by Morningstar Inc., a leading provider of independent investment research. Stewart Investors is one of only eight asset managers out of 108 global firms evaluated to receive the Leader ranking by Morningstar. The designations range from Low to Basic, Advanced and Leader.

The Morningstar ESG Commitment Level is a qualitative assessment that aims to help investors identify the asset managers dedicated to delivering sustainability outcomes. To arrive at the Morningstar ESG Commitment Level for individual firms, the firm's analysts evaluate the asset managers on three key pillars: philosophy and process; resources; and active ownership.

About Stewart Investors

Stewart Investors, with more than $18.6 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024, is an active, long-only equity manager and global leader in sustainable investing. Based in Edinburgh, the firm also has offices in London, Singapore, New York and Sydney. For more information, visit: www.stewartinvestors.com.

Media inquiries:

In the U.K.:

Bessie Stevens, MHP Group

[email protected]

[email protected]

In the U.S.:

Margaret Kirch Cohen/Richard Chimberg

Newton Park PR, LLC

+1 847 507 2229/+1 617 312 4281

[email protected]

[email protected]

This document has been prepared for general informational purposes. It does not purport to be comprehensive or to give advice. This is not an offer document and does not constitute an offer or invitation or investment recommendation to distribute or purchase securities, shares, units or other interests or to enter into an investment agreement.

The information contained within this document has been obtained from sources that Stewart Investors believes to be reliable and accurate at the time of issue but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, or completeness of the information.

The Fund's performance is compared against the value of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The benchmark for this Fund has been identified as a means by which investors can compare the Fund's performance and has been chosen because its constituents most closely represent the scope of the Fund's investable assets. The benchmark is not used to limit or constrain how the Fund's portfolio is constructed, nor is it part of a target set for the Fund's performance. Given the diverse nature of the constituent funds within the Specialist IA sector, the manager does not compare performance of this Fund with its IA sector.

These figures refer to the past. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. For investors based in countries with currencies other than USD, the return may increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations.

Source for composite performance: Stewart Investors as of 3/31/2024. Composite performance is shown on a net of fees basis. Net performance figures are calculated by subtracting a model annual management fee of 0.85% from the gross performance figures. No other expenses or costs have been taken into account when calculating the net performance. This information is provided for illustrative purposes to demonstrate activity within the strategy for the periods shown. It is not a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or invest in any fund. Differences between fund or client-specific constraints and those of a similarly managed mandate would affect results. Source for MSCI Emerging Markets Index index: FactSet, total returns, gross of tax. Performance is calculated from inception on 2/28/2009.

Actual actions or results may differ materially from those discussed. There is no certainty that current conditions will last, and Stewart Investors, part of First Sentier Investors, undertakes no obligation to correct, revise or update information herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: The Morningstar ESG Commitment Level Research Paper dated Aug. 30, 2023 © 2023 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Important Information

This press release is intended for information only, aimed solely at the media and should not be further distributed to individual and/or corporate investors, and financial advisers and/or distributors. The information included within this document and any supplemental documentation provided should not be copied, reproduced or redistributed without the prior written consent of First Sentier Investors.

SOURCE Stewart Investors