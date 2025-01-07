Stewart Investors Hires Senior Executive for Growing North American Team

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Investors, an active long-only equity specialist and a global leader in sustainable investing, is expanding its North American team with the appointment of Colin Morris as senior business development director, effective Jan. 6. Morris is based in New York and reports to Hugh Tancred, Stewart Investors' head of institutional distribution, Americas.

Morris has nearly 30 years of experience in business development, consultant relations and client retention services across North America, Europe and Australia. Before joining Stewart Investors, Morris spent 21 years at Westport, Connecticut-based Iridian Asset Management as senior vice president, director of marketing and client service, where he was responsible for all of aspects of the firm's business development, consultant and client relations. Previously, he was vice president of client services for Bank of Ireland Asset Management in Australia. Morris began his career in client services at Bank of Ireland's group treasury unit in Dublin.

Edinburgh, Scotland-based Stewart Investors manages more than $20 billion in assets on behalf of clients across worldwide, regional and emerging markets strategies.

"With growing investor demand for our strategies in North America, and new offerings we aim to bring to this market, Colin's keen understanding of the industry and institutional clients will be instrumental in expanding our business and vital services to our clients," Tancred said.

About Stewart Investors

Stewart Investors, with more than $20 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2024, is an active, long-only equity manager and global leader in sustainable investing. It manages a range of worldwide, emerging markets and regional strategies on behalf of institutional and individual clients globally.

Based in Edinburgh, the firm also has offices in London, Singapore, New York and Sydney. For more information, visit: www.stewartinvestors.com.

