Stewart Investors Introduces Global Emerging Markets (ex-China) Leaders Sustainability Strategy

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Investors, an active, long-only equity specialist and global leader in sustainable investing, has launched a Global Emerging Markets (ex-China) Leaders Sustainability strategy reflecting increased investor appetite for separating emerging markets and China allocations.

The lead manager on the strategy is veteran fund manager Jack Nelson, who is based in Edinburgh. Nelson is part of a 13-person investment team with decades of expertise and a strong track record of investment in emerging markets. The team manages more than $19 billion globally, focusing on Asia Pacific, emerging markets, regional, and worldwide equity strategies.

The new Global Emerging Markets (ex-China) Leaders Sustainability strategy seeks to identify 25-45 mid- to large-cap companies with quality management teams. It excludes listed companies in China and companies whose majority of revenue is derived from China. The strategy is available as a separate account to institutional investors in the U.S., Canada, U.K., EMEA, and Asia Pacific regions. The strategy is also available as a UCITS fund in EMEA and Asia Pacific regions.

"Emerging markets ex-China are a gathering place for forward-thinking and innovative companies contributing positively to sustainable development," Nelson said. "Underpinned by our bottom-up approach to stock picking, we seek to deliver quality returns by allocating client capital to responsible stewards who are growing resilient franchises and are benefitting from the many tailwinds in emerging markets."

Nelson also serves as lead manager of the Global Emerging Markets Leaders Sustainability (GEMLS) strategy, with $1.4 billion invested on behalf of clients globally, and is co-manager of the Global Emerging Markets Sustainability (GEMS) strategy, with $1.7 billion in client assets. GEMS, launched on Feb. 28, 2009, recently marked its 15-year anniversary, and has generated superior returns vs its benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, across multiple time periods, net of fees, through June 30, 2024.

Stewart Investors has an investing heritage dating back to 1988. The team aims to achieve positive social and environmental outcomes by investing in and proactively engaging with companies that support positive contributions, such as health and wellbeing, financial inclusion, reducing waste, water and energy efficiency, and renewable energy.

The firm's website outlines the team's approach to sustainable investing and showcases its Portfolio Explorer tool, which allows easy access to details of the companies held in their sustainability strategies and explains how these companies are contributing to sustainable development.

Last year, Stewart Investors received a Morningstar ESG Commitment Level of Leader, the highest designation in the assessment by Morningstar Inc., a leading provider of independent investment research. Stewart Investors is one of only eight asset managers out of 108 global firms evaluated to receive the Leader ranking by Morningstar. The designations range from Low to Basic, Advanced and Leader.

The Morningstar ESG Commitment Level is a qualitative assessment that aims to help investors identify the asset managers dedicated to delivering sustainability outcomes. To arrive at the Morningstar ESG Commitment Level for individual firms, the firm's analysts evaluate the asset managers on three key pillars: philosophy and process; resources; and active ownership.

Source: The Morningstar ESG Commitment Level Research Paper dated Aug. 30, 2023 © 2023 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

About Stewart Investors

Stewart Investors, with more than $19 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024, is an active, long-only equity manager and global leader in sustainable investing. Based in Edinburgh, the firm also has offices in London, Singapore, New York and Sydney. For more information, visit: www.stewartinvestors.com.

