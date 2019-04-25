Stewart Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

HOUSTON, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported a net loss attributable to Stewart of $6.8 million ($0.29 per diluted share) for the first quarter 2019, compared to a net loss attributable to Stewart of $3.8 million ($0.16 per diluted share) for the first quarter 2018. Pretax loss before noncontrolling interests for the first quarter 2019 was $7.2 million compared to a pretax loss before noncontrolling interests of $3.3 million for the first quarter 2018.

First quarter 2019 results included:

$3.5 million of net unrealized gains recorded in the title segment relating to changes in fair value of equity securities investments,

of net unrealized gains recorded in the title segment relating to changes in fair value of equity securities investments, $2.0 million of third-party advisory expenses related to the Fidelity National Financial (FNF) merger transaction included in other operating expenses within the ancillary services and corporate segment,

of third-party advisory expenses related to the Fidelity National Financial (FNF) merger transaction included in other operating expenses within the ancillary services and corporate segment, $0.8 million of litigation expense related to a 2013 lender services acquisition included in other operating expenses within the ancillary services and corporate segment, and

of litigation expense related to a 2013 lender services acquisition included in other operating expenses within the ancillary services and corporate segment, and $0.7 million of office closure costs included in other operating expenses within the title segment.

First quarter 2018 results included:

$2.3 million of third party advisory expenses recorded in other operating expenses in the ancillary services and corporate segment relating to the strategic alternatives review, and

of third party advisory expenses recorded in other operating expenses in the ancillary services and corporate segment relating to the strategic alternatives review, and $2.2 million of net unrealized losses recorded in the title segment relating to changes in fair value of equity securities investments.

"In addition to preparing for the spring selling season, we continue to work through the ongoing regulatory approval process for our merger with Fidelity National," stated Matthew W. Morris, chief executive officer. "I remain thankful for the support and professionalism of our associates during the transaction process."

Merger Update

With respect to the proposed merger with FNF, we continue to work with FNF to respond to the Second Request of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). FNF has also filed a new Form A application with the New York State Department of Financial Services, which disapproved a prior application with respect to Stewart Title Insurance Company, our New York domiciled title insurance underwriter. We will continue to respond to the FTC's Second Request and maintain discussions with all other necessary regulatory bodies to seek approval of the proposed merger.

Selected Financial Information

Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts):



Quarter Ended March 31,

2019 2018





Total revenues 398.5 437.2 Pretax loss before noncontrolling interests (7.2) (3.3) Income tax benefit 2.4 1.3 Net loss attributable to Stewart (6.8) (3.8) Net loss per diluted share attributable to Stewart (0.29) (0.16)

Title Segment

Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin):



Quarter Ended March 31,

2019 2018 Change







Total operating revenues 376.1 422.4 (11)% Investment income and other net gains 8.3 3.0 173% Pretax (loss) income (0.4) 5.1 (107)% Pretax margin (0.1)% 1.2%



Title operating revenues in the first quarter 2019 decreased compared to the prior year quarter as direct title and independent agency revenues decreased 13 percent and 9 percent, respectively. The segment's overall operating expenses in the first quarter 2019 declined $35.5 million, or 8 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, as combined employee and other operating costs decreased 7 percent and title loss expense decreased 17 percent. Excluding the effects of the changes in fair value of equity securities investments and the 2019 office closure costs, the title segment's pretax loss was $3.3 million in the first quarter 2019, compared to pretax income of $7.3 million in the first quarter 2018.

Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):



Quarter Ended March 31,

2019 2018 Change







Non-commercial:





Domestic 107.4 115.7 (7)% International 15.6 18.2 (14)% Commercial:





Domestic 33.7 47.5 (29)% International 4.5 4.1 10% Total direct title revenues 161.2 185.5 (13)%

Non-commercial domestic revenues, which include revenues from purchase transactions and centralized title operations (primarily processing refinancing and default title orders), declined $8.3 million primarily as a result of a combined 10 percent decline in purchase and refinancing closed orders in the first quarter 2019 compared to the prior year quarter. The reduced orders were influenced by the decline in total home sales and mortgage lending during the first quarter 2019 as compared to the prior year quarter. Total commercial revenues decreased $13.4 million, or 26 percent, primarily due to fewer transactions during the first quarter 2019, compared to the first quarter 2018 which benefited from a few large portfolio transactions and carryover of some opened transactions from the fourth quarter 2017. First quarter 2019 domestic commercial fee per file increased 9 percent to approximately $9,600, primarily due to increased transaction sizes, while domestic residential fee per file increased 7 percent to approximately $2,300 as a result of the mix shift to more purchase transactions and home price appreciation. Total international title revenues decreased $2.2 million, or 10 percent, primarily driven by market conditions in Canada.

Gross revenues from independent agency operations declined in the first quarter 2019, compared to last year's quarter, primarily as a result of reductions in generally high agency volume states of Texas, New Jersey, Utah, Pennsylvania and California, partially offset by a revenue increase in the state of New York. The independent agency remittance rate in the first quarter 2019 was 17.9 percent, which was comparable to the prior year quarter.

Ancillary Services and Corporate Segment

Summary results of the ancillary services and corporate segment are as follows (dollars in millions):



Quarter Ended March 31,

2019 2018 Change







Total revenues 14.1 11.8 19% Pretax loss (6.8) (8.4) 18%

First quarter 2019 segment revenues increased compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to a $3.1 million revenue increase from search services. Excluding the non-operating charges noted above for the segment, the first quarter 2019 pretax loss would have been $4.0 million, an improvement of $2.1 million, or 34 percent, compared to the prior year quarter. Additionally, the segment's results for the first quarter 2019 and 2018 included approximately $7.5 million and $8.1 million, respectively, of net expenses attributable to parent company and corporate operations (including the non-operating charges).

Expenses

Employee costs for the first quarter 2019 declined 7 percent to $129.3 million from $138.8 million in the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of the decrease in average employee counts, which was principally related to volume declines in our direct title operations. As a percentage of total operating revenues, employee costs for the first quarter 2019 were 33.1 percent, compared to 32.0 percent in the prior year quarter, due to lower operating revenues in the first quarter 2019.

Other operating expenses for the first quarter 2019 decreased 4 percent to $77.2 million, compared to the first quarter 2018. This decrease was primarily due to the reduced outside search fees, consistent with the lower direct title revenues in the first quarter 2019, and lower professional fee expenses. As a percentage of total operating revenues, other operating expenses for the first quarter 2019 were 19.8 percent compared to 18.5 percent in the prior year quarter. Excluding the non-operating charges discussed above, the other operating expenses ratio in the first quarter 2019 and 2018 would have been 18.9 percent and 18.0 percent, respectively.

Title loss expense for the first quarter 2019 decreased $3.3 million to $15.7 million compared to $19.0 million in the first quarter 2018, primarily due to the Company's favorable claims experience. Title losses, as a percentage of title revenues, were 4.2 percent in the first quarter 2019 compared to 4.5 percent in the prior year quarter. We expect our title losses to remain in the range of 4.0 to 4.2 percent of title revenues for 2019.

Other

Net cash used by operations in the first quarter 2019 increased to $39.9 million, compared to net cash used of $28.9 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the higher net loss and increased payments of liabilities during the first quarter 2019.

Other comprehensive income in the first quarter 2019 improved to $13.8 million, compared to other comprehensive loss of $9.8 million in the first quarter 2018, primarily as a result of the net recovery of the market value of our debt securities investments, largely due to decreases in the overall interest rate environment, and favorable foreign currency exchange rate changes during the first quarter 2019.

About Stewart

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we believe in building strong relationships – and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.™ More information is available at the Company's website at stewart.com, or you can subscribe to the Stewart blog at blog.stewart.com, or follow Stewart on Twitter® @stewarttitleco.

Forward-looking statements. Certain statements in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and often address our expected future business and financial performance. These statements often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "foresee" or other similar words. Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the challenging economic conditions; adverse changes in the level of real estate activity; changes in mortgage interest rates, existing and new home sales, and availability of mortgage financing; our ability to respond to and implement technology changes, including the completion of the implementation of our enterprise systems; the impact of unanticipated title losses or the need to strengthen our policy loss reserves; any effect of title losses on our cash flows and financial condition; the ability to attract and retain highly productive sales associates; the impact of vetting our agency operations for quality and profitability; independent agency remittance rates; changes to the participants in the secondary mortgage market and the rate of refinancing that affects the demand for title insurance products; regulatory non-compliance, fraud or defalcations by our title insurance agencies or employees; our ability to timely and cost-effectively respond to significant industry changes and introduce new products and services; the outcome of pending litigation; the impact of changes in governmental and insurance regulations, including any future reductions in the pricing of title insurance products and services; our dependence on our operating subsidiaries as a source of cash flow; the continued realization of expense savings from our cost management program; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses; our ability to access the equity and debt financing markets when and if needed; our ability to grow our international operations; seasonality and weather; and our ability to respond to the actions of our competitors. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in more detail in our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and if applicable, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by applicable law.

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)



Quarter Ended March 31,

2019 2018 Revenues:



Title revenues:



Direct operations 161,247 185,512 Agency operations 214,863 236,854 Ancillary services 14,282 11,831 Total operating revenues 390,392 434,197 Investment income 4,724 4,704 Investment and other gains (losses) - net 3,403 (1,671)

398,519 437,230 Expenses:



Amounts retained by agencies 176,494 195,207 Employee costs 129,256 138,822 Other operating expenses 77,155 80,267 Title losses and related claims 15,686 18,981 Depreciation and amortization 5,990 6,234 Interest 1,164 974

405,745 440,485 Loss before taxes and noncontrolling interests (7,226) (3,255) Income tax benefit 2,442 1,294 Net loss (4,784) (1,961) Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,982 1,819 Net loss attributable to Stewart (6,766) (3,780)





Net loss per diluted share attributable to Stewart (0.29) (0.16) Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 23,595 23,508





Selected financial information:



Net cash used by operations (39,883) (28,926) Other comprehensive income (loss) 13,761 (9,847)

Monthly Order Counts: Opened Orders 2019: Jan Feb Mar Total

Closed Orders 2019: Jan Feb Mar Total Commercial 1,572 1,236 1,490 4,298

Commercial 1,312 929 1,263 3,504 Purchase 16,869 16,963 19,715 53,547

Purchase 9,659 10,401 13,258 33,318 Refinancing 7,584 7,032 8,568 23,184

Refinancing 3,900 4,314 5,029 13,243 Other 521 675 395 1,591

Other 361 340 295 996 Total 26,546 25,906 30,168 82,620

Total 15,232 15,984 19,845 51,061





















Opened Orders 2018: Jan Feb Mar Total

Closed Orders 2018: Jan Feb Mar Total Commercial (Note 1) 2,649 2,395 2,395 7,439

Commercial (Note 1) 1,696 1,811 1,888 5,395 Purchase 17,023 17,753 21,715 56,491

Purchase 10,855 10,943 14,883 36,681 Refinancing 7,609 7,287 8,236 23,132

Refinancing 5,129 4,538 5,212 14,879 Other 1,107 944 962 3,013

Other 886 900 1,329 3,115 Total 28,388 28,379 33,308 90,075

Total 18,566 18,192 23,312 60,070



Note 1 – Prior year commercial orders were updated to take into account changes to our domestic order tracking process and the exclusion of international orders. Refer to Appendix B for the updated orders information for the years 2018 and 2017.

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of dollars)



March 31,

2019

(Unaudited) December 31,

2018 Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 164,507 192,067 Short-term investments 23,473 22,950 Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value 627,648 636,017 Receivables – premiums from agencies 29,421 29,032 Receivables – other 51,299 47,044 Allowance for uncollectible amounts (4,450) (4,614) Property and equipment, net 57,192 60,794 Operating lease assets (Note 2) 103,947 - Title plants, at cost 74,737 74,737 Goodwill 248,890 248,890 Intangible assets, net of amortization 8,518 9,727 Deferred tax assets 4,575 4,575 Other assets 52,553 51,711

1,442,310 1,372,930 Liabilities:



Notes payable 105,043 108,036 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 71,621 109,283 Operating lease liabilities (Note 2) 115,307 - Estimated title losses 454,075 461,560 Deferred tax liabilities 17,360 14,214

763,406 693,093 Stockholders' equity:



Common Stock and additional paid-in capital 187,139 186,714 Retained earnings 500,335 514,248 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,010) (24,771) Treasury stock (2,666) (2,666) Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart 673,798 673,525 Noncontrolling interests 5,106 6,312 Total stockholders' equity 678,904 679,837

1,442,310 1,372,930











Number of shares outstanding (000) 23,699 23,719 Book value per share 28.65 28.66



Note 2 – Beginning in 2019, we adopted the new lease accounting standard which resulted in the balance sheet recognition of assets and liabilities related to our operating leases of office space. Operating lease assets represent the right to use the underlying assets over the corresponding lease terms. This adoption did not result in any impact to our statements of operations and cash flows.

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands of dollars)

Quarter Ended: March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018

Title Ancillary

Services

and

Corporate Consolidated

Title Ancillary

Services

and

Corporate Consolidated Revenues:













Operating revenues 376,110 14,282 390,392

422,366 11,831 434,197 Investment income 4,724 - 4,724

4,704 - 4,704 Investment and other gains (losses) - net 3,603 (200) 3,403

(1,659) (12) (1,671)

384,437 14,082 398,519

425,411 11,819 437,230 Expenses:













Amounts retained by agencies 176,494 - 176,494

195,207 - 195,207 Employee costs 123,056 6,200 129,256

131,604 7,218 138,822 Other operating expenses 64,427 12,728 77,155

69,171 11,096 80,267 Title losses and related claims 15,686 - 15,686

18,981 - 18,981 Depreciation and amortization 5,153 837 5,990

5,317 917 6,234 Interest 6 1,164 1,164

6 968 974

384,816 20,929 405,745

420,286 20,199 440,485 (Loss) income before taxes (379) (6,847) (7,226)

5,125 (8,380) (3,255)

Appendix A

Adjusted revenues and adjusted EBITDA

Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for any net investment and other gains and losses and (2) net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests and before interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization and adjusted for net investment and other gains and losses and other non-operating costs such as FNF merger expenses and other third-party advisory costs (adjusted EBITDA). Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.

The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measurements used by management to our most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (dollars in millions).



Quarter Ended March 31,

2019 2018 Change







Revenues 398.5 437.2

Less: Investment and other (gains) losses (3.4) 1.7

Adjusted revenues 395.1 438.9 (10)%







Net loss attributable to Stewart (6.8) (3.8)

Noncontrolling interests 2.0 1.8

Income taxes (2.4) (1.3)

Loss before taxes and noncontrolling interests (7.2) (3.3)

FNF merger expenses 2.0 2.3

Other non-operating charges 1.5 -

Investment and other (gains) losses (3.4) 1.7

Adjusted (loss) income before taxes and noncontrolling interests (7.1) 0.7

Depreciation and amortization 6.0 6.2

Interest expense 1.2 1.0









Adjusted EBITDA 0.1 7.9 (99)%

Appendix B Updated 2018 and 2017 Quarterly Order Counts

2018 Closed Orders: Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Commercial 5,395 5,218 4,388 4,628 19,629 Purchase 36,681 49,069 46,041 39,428 171,219 Refinancing 14,879 14,582 13,146 12,379 54,986 Other 3,115 2,536 1,414 1,502 8,567 Total 60,070 71,405 64,989 57,937 254,401











2018 Opened Orders: Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Commercial 7,439 6,171 5,275 5,267 24,152 Purchase 56,491 66,074 58,928 46,294 227,787 Refinancing 23,132 21,615 20,441 18,043 83,231 Other 3,013 2,531 1,825 1,628 8,997 Total 90,075 96,391 86,469 71,232 344,167

2017 Closed Orders: Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Commercial 5,454 6,469 5,799 5,568 23,290 Purchase 40,202 52,362 48,432 43,536 184,532 Refinancing 19,208 16,298 17,965 18,414 71,885 Other 3,198 4,135 2,872 2,318 12,523 Total 68,062 79,264 75,068 69,836 292,230











2017 Opened Orders: Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Commercial 8,945 8,691 8,431 7,866 33,933 Purchase 61,242 67,823 59,679 50,404 239,148 Refinancing 23,456 24,183 27,155 24,196 98,990 Other 4,596 4,423 4,565 4,026 17,610 Total 98,239 105,120 99,830 86,492 389,681

SOURCE Stewart Information Services Corporation

Related Links

http://www.stewart.com

