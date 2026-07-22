Stewart Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

News provided by

Stewart Information Services Corporation

Jul 22, 2026, 16:20 ET

  • Total revenues of $899.2 million ($895.8 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $722.2 million ($721.5 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter
  • Net income of $37.2 million ($42.9 million on an adjusted basis) compared to net income of $31.9 million ($38.0 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter
  • Diluted EPS of $1.21 ($1.39 on an adjusted basis) compared to prior year quarter diluted EPS of $1.13 ($1.34 on an adjusted basis)

HOUSTON, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart of $37.2 million ($1.21 per diluted share) for the second quarter 2026, compared to net income attributable to Stewart of $31.9 million ($1.13 per diluted share) for the second quarter 2025. On an adjusted basis, net income for the second quarter 2026 was $42.9 million ($1.39 per diluted share) compared to net income of $38.0 million ($1.34 per diluted share) in the second quarter 2025. Pretax income before noncontrolling interests for the second quarter 2026 was $55.1 million ($62.8 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $46.8 million ($54.9 million on an adjusted basis) for the second quarter 2025.

Second quarter 2026 results included $3.4 million of pretax net realized and unrealized gains, which were primarily related to net gains from fair value changes of equity securities investments recorded in the title segment. Second quarter 2025 results included $0.7 million of pretax net realized and unrealized gains, which primarily resulted from $2.4 million of net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments, partially offset by a $1.2 million acquisition liability adjustment loss in the title segment.

"We continued to build on our momentum in the second quarter and delivered another quarter of strong revenue results," commented Fred Eppinger, chief executive officer. "Though the housing market faces continued headwinds, we remain dedicated to growing each of our businesses and delivering best-in-class service to our customers."

Selected Financial Information
Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts, pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding):

Quarter Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025






Total revenues

899.2

722.2

1,680.5

1,334.2

Pretax income before noncontrolling interests

55.1

46.8

78.7

52.7

Income tax expense

(13.3)

(11.1)

(17.9)

(11.6)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   

(4.5)

(3.7)

(6.6)

(6.1)

Net income attributable to Stewart

37.2

31.9

54.2

35.0

Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes*

5.7

6.0

12.8

9.9

Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart*

42.9

38.0

66.9

44.9

Pretax margin

6.1 %

6.5 %

4.7 %

3.9 %

Adjusted pretax margin*

7.0 %

7.6 %

5.7 %

5.0 %

Net income per diluted Stewart share

1.21

1.13

1.76

1.24

Adjusted net income per diluted Stewart share*

1.39

1.34

2.17

1.59


*Adjusted net income, adjusted pretax margin and adjusted net income per diluted share are non-GAAP measures. See Appendix A for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

Title Segment
Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin):

Quarter Ended June 30,

2026

2025

% Change




Operating revenues

683.6

592.5

15 %

Investment income

14.8

16.2

(9 %)

Net realized and unrealized gains

3.4

0.8

348 %

Pretax income

48.6

49.3

(1 %)

Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income*   

(0.7)

2.6

(127 %)

Adjusted pretax income*

47.9

51.9

(8 %)

Pretax margin

6.9 %

8.1 %

Adjusted pretax margin*

6.9 %

8.5 %



* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix A for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

Title segment operating revenues increased $91.1 million (15 percent) in the second quarter 2026 compared to the second quarter 2025, primarily resulting from strong performance by our direct and agency title operations. Direct title revenues improved $15.3 million (5 percent), primarily due to increased domestic commercial transaction volume, while gross agency title revenues increased $75.8 million (25 percent). Net of agency retention, agency title revenues increased $13.0 million (26 percent), consistent with the gross agency revenue growth.

The title segment's combined employee costs and other operating expenses increased $29.6 million (11 percent) in the second quarter 2026 compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by higher salaries and employee benefits, incentive compensation, and title outside search and service fees. As a percentage of title operating revenues, these expenses improved to 45 percent from 47 percent in the prior year quarter primarily due to higher title operating revenues. Title loss expense, as a percentage of title operating revenues, improved to 3.2 percent in the second quarter 2026 from 3.6 percent in the prior year quarter, primarily due to continued overall favorable claims experience.

Investment income decreased $1.4 million (9 percent) in the second quarter 2026, primarily driven by lower earned interest from eligible escrow balances resulting from lower interest rates and escrow balances compared to the second quarter 2025. In addition to the above net realized and unrealized gains, the title segment's adjusted pretax income for the second quarters 2026 and 2025 included total other non-GAAP adjustments of $2.7 million and $3.4 million, respectively, primarily related to acquisition intangible asset amortization expenses (refer to Appendix A for details).

Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):

Quarter Ended June 30,

2026

2025

% Change






Non-commercial:



Domestic

177.9

179.6

(1 %)

International

31.0

29.7

4 %


208.9

209.3

0 %

Commercial:



Domestic

89.8

74.6

20 %

International

7.9

7.4

7 %


97.7

82.0

19 %

Total direct title revenues   

306.6

291.3

5 %

Domestic commercial revenues increased $15.2 million (20 percent) in the second quarter 2026, driven by higher commercial transaction volume across energy and other asset classes, as well as larger data center transactions. Domestic commercial closed orders improved 21 percent, while the average domestic commercial fee per file remained relatively consistent with the prior year quarter at $16,900, primarily due to asset class mix. Domestic non-commercial revenues were comparable to the second quarter 2025, as lower non-commercial transactions were offset by a higher average domestic residential fee per file in the second quarter 2026. The average domestic residential fee per file improved 10 percent to $3,200 in the second quarter 2026. Total international revenues increased $1.8 million (5 percent) in the second quarter 2026 compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher transaction volumes.

Real Estate Solutions Segment
Summary results of the real estate solutions (RES) segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin):

Quarter Ended June 30,

2026

2025

% Change




Revenues

197.4

112.7

75 %

Pretax income

18.5

6.7

174 %

Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income*   

8.3

5.5

52 %

Adjusted pretax income*

26.8

12.2

119 %

Pretax margin

9.4 %

6.0 %

Adjusted pretax margin*

13.6 %

10.9 %



* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix A for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

Segment revenues increased $84.7 million (75 percent) in the second quarter 2026 compared to the second quarter 2025, primarily driven by our recently acquired MCS business and higher revenues from credit information and valuation services. Combined employee costs and other operating expenses increased $70.4 million (71 percent), primarily due to higher costs of services associated with revenue growth and increased employee count. Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income in both second quarters 2026 and 2025 were primarily related to acquisition intangible asset amortization expenses. Additionally, second quarter 2026 adjustments included MCS integration costs.

Corporate Segment
Net expenses attributable to corporate operations for the second quarter 2026 increased to $12.0 million from $9.2 million in the second quarter 2025, primarily due to higher interest expense on increased debt balances.

Expenses
Consolidated employee costs increased $32.9 million (16 percent) in the second quarter 2026 compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefit expenses resulting from a 17 percent higher average employee count, and increased incentive compensation consistent with improved operating results. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated employee costs improved to 27.4 percent in the second quarter 2026, compared to 29.5 percent in the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher operating revenues.

Consolidated other operating expenses increased $67.5 million (39 percent) in the second quarter 2026 compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by higher real estate solutions service expenses and higher title outside search and services fees expenses associated with operating revenue growth. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated other operating expenses increased to 27.4 percent from 24.6 percent in the prior year quarter, primarily due to increased real estate solutions service expenses in the second quarter 2026.

Other
Net cash provided by operations improved to $60.5 million in the second quarter 2026, compared to $53.4 million in the prior year quarter, primarily driven by higher net income. 

Second Quarter Earnings Call
Stewart will hold a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2026 earnings at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 23, 2026. To participate, dial 800-420-1459 (USA) or 203-518-9861 (International) – access code STCQ226. Additionally, participants can listen to the conference call through Stewart's Investor Relations website at https://investors.stewart.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx. The conference call replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 23, 2026 until midnight on July 30, 2026 by dialing (800) 839-9307 (USA) or (402) 220-6085 (International).

About Stewart
Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage and real estate industries, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements. Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements", including statements related to Stewart's future business plans and expectations, including our plans to achieve market growth and pretax margin improvements. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include the volatility of general economic conditions, including economic changes that may result from new or increased tariffs, trade restrictions or geopolitical tensions, and adverse changes in the level of real estate activity, as well as a number of other risks and uncertainties discussed in detail in our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and if applicable, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K filed subsequently. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by applicable law.

ST-IR

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)





Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenues:




Title revenues:




Direct title

306,590

291,262

576,767

522,942

Agency title

377,036

301,285

710,042

568,803

Real estate solutions

197,347

112,650

358,718

209,727

Total operating revenues

880,973

705,197

1,645,527

1,301,472

Investment income

14,839

16,257

28,691

28,913

Net realized and unrealized gains

3,426

727

6,328

3,780

899,238

722,181

1,680,546

1,334,165

Expenses:




Amounts retained by agencies

314,890

252,112

591,032

473,489

Employee costs

241,061

208,209

462,159

394,019

Other operating expenses

241,051

173,527

458,570

334,439

Title losses and related claims

22,066

21,454

40,508

39,156

Depreciation and amortization

17,634

15,150

34,488

30,472

Interest

7,439

4,953

15,067

9,914

844,141

675,405

1,601,824

1,281,489

Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests

55,097

46,776

78,722

52,676

Income tax expense

(13,346)

(11,141)

(17,902)

(11,625)

Net income

41,751

35,635

60,821

41,051

Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   

4,534

3,713

6,639

6,052

Net income attributable to Stewart

37,217

31,922

54,181

34,999






Net earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart

1.21

1.13

1.76

1.24

Diluted average shares outstanding (000)

30,853

28,330

30,833

28,337






Selected financial information:




Net cash provided by operations

60,499

53,428

56,009

23,501

Other comprehensive (loss) income

(1,194)

14,454

(6,645)

20,825

           

Second Quarter Domestic Order Counts:

 






Opened Orders 2026:   

April

May

June

Total

Closed Orders 2026:   

April

May

June

Total

Commercial

2,353

1,836

1,814

6,003

Commercial

2,035

1,612

1,677

5,324

Purchase

17,469

16,648

17,034

51,151

Purchase

11,494

11,587

12,789

35,870

Refinancing

7,239

6,376

6,567

20,182

Refinancing

4,915

4,145

4,116

13,176

Other

4,604

2,962

7,645

15,211

Other

1,849

3,206

1,884

6,939

Total

31,665

27,822

33,060

92,547

Total

20,293

20,550

20,466

61,309











Opened Orders 2025:

April

May

June

Total

Closed Orders 2025:

April

May

June

Total

Commercial

1,612

1,326

1,588

4,526

Commercial

1,472

1,444

1,499

4,415

Purchase

18,050

17,785

16,958

52,793

Purchase

11,491

12,156

12,239

35,886

Refinancing

7,010

6,188

6,538

19,736

Refinancing

4,424

3,989

3,752

12,165

Other

5,232

4,666

2,693

12,591

Other

5,729

6,503

1,896

14,128

Total

31,904

29,965

27,777

89,646

Total

23,116

24,092

19,386

66,594

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of dollars)




June 30,
2026

December 31,
2025

Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

261,631

321,775

Short-term investments

46,887

47,899

Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value   

606,381

606,170

Receivables, net

227,670

190,064

Property and equipment, net

98,204

85,330

Operating lease assets, net

108,499

106,034

Title plants

81,711

81,670

Goodwill

1,293,831

1,271,958

Intangible assets, net of amortization

321,623

325,135

Deferred tax assets

7,900

7,656

Other assets

237,170

209,114

3,291,507

3,252,805

Liabilities:

Notes payable

646,742

646,606

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

270,447

255,852

Operating lease liabilities

124,236

122,153

Estimated title losses

519,219

524,473

Deferred tax liabilities

58,080

53,323

1,618,724

1,602,407

Stockholders' equity:

Common Stock and additional paid-in capital

527,781

520,243

Retained earnings

1,166,857

1,145,415

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(28,553)

(21,908)

Treasury stock

(2,666)

(2,666)

Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart

1,663,419

1,641,084

Noncontrolling interests

9,364

9,314

Total stockholders' equity

1,672,783

1,650,398

3,291,507

3,252,805



Number of shares outstanding (000)

30,450

30,223

Book value per share

54.63

54.30

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands of dollars)




Quarter Ended:

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

Title

Real
Estate
Solutions

Corporate

Total

Title

Real
Estate
Solutions

Corporate

Total

Revenues:








Operating revenues

683,626

197,347

-

880,973

592,547

112,650

-

705,197

Investment income

14,794

45

-

14,839

16,233

24

-

16,257

Net realized and unrealized gains   
(losses)

3,443

-

(17)

3,426

768

-

(41)

727

701,863

197,392

(17)

899,238

609,548

112,674

(41)

722,181

Expenses:








Amounts retained by agencies

314,890

-

-

314,890

252,112

-

-

252,112

Employee costs

212,305

25,404

3,352

241,061

189,549

15,437

3,223

208,209

Other operating expenses

95,104

144,552

1,395

241,051

88,252

84,072

1,203

173,527

Title losses and related claims

22,066

-

-

22,066

21,454

-

-

21,454

Depreciation and amortization

8,442

8,950

242

17,634

8,443

6,424

283

15,150

Interest

456

3

6,980

7,439

424

-

4,529

4,953

653,263

178,909

11,969

844,141

560,234

105,933

9,238

675,405

Income (loss) before taxes

48,600

18,483

(11,986)

55,097

49,314

6,741

(9,279)

46,776








Six Months Ended:

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

Title

Real
Estate
Solutions

Corporate

Total

Title

Real
Estate
Solutions

Corporate

Total

Revenues:








Operating revenues

1,286,809

358,718

-

1,645,527

1,091,745

209,727

-

1,301,472

Investment income

28,616

75

-

28,691

28,855

58

-

28,913

Net realized and unrealized gains   
(losses)

6,528

-

(200)

6,328

3,823

-

(43)

3,780

1,321,953

358,793

(200)

1,680,546

1,124,423

209,785

(43)

1,334,165

Expenses:








Amounts retained by agencies

591,032

-

-

591,032

473,489

-

-

473,489

Employee costs

407,672

47,764

6,723

462,159

358,036

29,172

6,811

394,019

Other operating expenses

191,584

264,207

2,779

458,570

174,759

157,015

2,665

334,439

Title losses and related claims

40,508

-

-

40,508

39,156

-

-

39,156

Depreciation and amortization

16,681

17,307

500

34,488

17,057

12,796

619

30,472

Interest

911

8

14,148

15,067

846

2

9,066

9,914

1,248,388

329,286

24,150

1,601,824

1,063,343

198,985

19,161

1,281,489

Income (loss) before taxes

73,565

29,507

(24,350)

78,722

61,080

10,800

(19,204)

52,676

Appendix A
Non-GAAP Adjustments

Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses and (2) adjusted pretax income and adjusted net income, which are reported pretax income and reported net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests, respectively, adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, acquired intangible asset amortization, acquisition integration expenses (in connection with integration of our MCS acquisition), and severance expenses. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (adjusted diluted EPS) is calculated using adjusted net income divided by the diluted average weighted outstanding shares. Adjusted pretax margin is calculated using adjusted pretax income divided by adjusted total revenues. Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.

Below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used by management to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 (dollars in millions, except shares, per share amounts and pretax margins, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding).

Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,


2026

2025

% Chg

2026

2025

% Chg










Total revenues

899.2

722.2

25 %

1,680.5

1,334.2

26 %

Non-GAAP revenue adjustment:







Net realized and unrealized gains

(3.4)

(0.7)

(6.3)

(3.8)

Adjusted total revenues

895.8

721.5

24 %

1,674.2

1,330.4

26 %

Net realized and unrealized gains:






Net unrealized gains on equity securities fair
     value changes

3.1

2.4

6.5

5.6

Net gains (losses) on sale of securities
     investments

0.3

(0.1)

0.3

(0.4)

Net losses from acquisition liability adjustments   

-

(1.2)

-

(1.0)

Other items, net

-

(0.4)

(0.5)

(0.4)

Total

3.4

0.7

371 %

6.3

3.8

67 %










Pretax income

55.1

46.8

18 %

78.7

52.7

49 %

Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:







Net realized and unrealized gains

(3.4)

(0.7)

(6.3)

(3.8)

Acquired intangible asset amortization

9.9

8.3

19.3

16.6

Acquisition integration expenses

1.2

-

3.7

-

Office closure and severance expenses

-

0.6

0.6

0.6

Adjusted pretax income

62.8

54.9

14 %

96.0

66.1

45 %

GAAP pretax margin

6.1 %

6.5 %

4.7 %

3.9 %

Adjusted pretax margin

7.0 %

7.6 %

5.7 %

5.0 %










Net income attributable to Stewart

37.2

31.9

17 %

54.2

35.0

55 %

Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:







Net realized and unrealized gains

(3.4)

(0.7)

(6.3)

(3.8)

Acquired intangible asset amortization

9.9

8.3

19.3

16.6

Acquisition integration expenses

1.2

-

3.7

-

Office closure and severance expenses

-

0.6

0.6

0.6

Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments

(2.0)

(2.1)

(4.5)

(3.5)

Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes

5.7

6.0

12.8

9.9

Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart

42.9

38.0

13 %

66.9

44.9

49 %










Diluted average shares outstanding (000)

30,853

28,330

30,833

28,337

GAAP net income per share

1.21

1.13

1.76

1.24

Adjusted net income per share

1.39

1.34

2.17

1.59

           

Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

% Chg

2026

2025

% Chg

Title Segment:














Revenues

701.9

609.5

15 %

1,322.0

1,124.4

18 %

Net realized and unrealized gains

(3.4)

(0.8)

(6.5)

(3.8)

Adjusted revenues

698.4

608.8

15 %

1,315.4

1,120.6

17 %

Pretax income

48.6

49.3

(1 %)

73.6

61.1

20 %

Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:






Net realized and unrealized gains

(3.4)

(0.8)

(6.5)

(3.8)

Acquired intangible asset amortization

2.7

2.8

5.5

5.6

Office closure and severance expenses   

-

0.6

0.6

0.6

Adjusted pretax income

47.9

51.9

(8 %)

73.1

63.5

15 %

GAAP pretax margin

6.9 %

8.1 %

5.6 %

5.4 %

Adjusted pretax margin

6.9 %

8.5 %

5.6 %

5.7 %
















Real Estate Solutions Segment:














Revenues

197.4

112.7

75 %

358.8

209.8

71 %

Pretax income

18.5

6.7

174 %

29.5

10.8

173 %

Non-GAAP pretax adjustment:






Acquired intangible asset amortization   

7.2

5.5

13.9

11.0

Acquisition integration expenses

1.2

-

3.7

-

Adjusted pretax income

26.8

12.2

119 %

47.0

21.8

116 %

GAAP pretax margin

9.4 %

6.0 %

8.2 %

5.1 %

Adjusted pretax margin

13.6 %

10.9 %

13.1 %

10.4 %

SOURCE Stewart Information Services Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION DECLARES SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION DECLARES SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.525 per share for the...
Stewart Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Stewart Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart of $17.0 million ($0.55 per diluted share) for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Commercial Real Estate

Commercial Real Estate

Real Estate

Real Estate

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Residential Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics