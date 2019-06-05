Stewart Title Names Vice President of Lender Solutions

HOUSTON, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Title announced the appointment of Kristi Marino as vice president of lender solutions. She will be responsible for business development in the Seattle area while expanding and managing lender relations across the country. Marino will play a key role in developing new client relationships and supporting lender integrations.

"Kristi's knowledge and experience in serving lenders across the country will be an asset to us, and support the growing lender needs in the market," Carl Jorgensen, Division President, said. "We are thrilled to add another expert resource to our team of professionals who are focused on providing industry expertise and exceptional customer experience."

Marino has more than 14 years of experience in the real estate and title insurance industry. Prior to joining Stewart, she held marketing and sales leadership positions with First American Title. She is a native of Seattle and a graduate of the University of Washington.

Marino will be working out of the Seattle office located at 1420 Fifth Ave, Suite 440, Seattle, WA 98101 and can be reached at 206-507-0964 or kristi.marino@stewart.com.

About Stewart

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we believe in building strong relationships – and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.™ More information is available at stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at blog.stewart.com, or follow Stewart on Twitter® @stewarttitleco. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

