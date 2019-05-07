Stewart Title Partners with Beverly Carter Foundation to Promote REALTOR Safety

HOUSTON, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Title is excited to announce its partnership with the Beverly Carter Foundation (BCF) to advance the mission of promoting REALTOR® safety across the United States. Stewart's partnership with BCF aims to help real estate professionals understand the risks they face and keep them safe through knowledge, awareness and resources.

"We are honored to team up with Carl and the Beverly Carter Foundation to support their mission of promoting safety for all real estate agents," said Matt Morris, Chief Executive Officer, Stewart Information Services Corp. "We look forward to supporting expanding educational programs and tools available to promote safety in the REALTOR® community and our industry."

According to the data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were almost 100 fatalities of real estate professionals in 2016 alone. The threat to the personal safety of real estate agents, brokers and investors has become of paramount concern in the industry.

"I'm thrilled about the support and partnership with our friends at Stewart Title. Since losing my mom to a violent crime against a real estate professional, I've been on a mission to keep similar tragedies from occurring again," said Carl Carter, President and Founder, Beverly Carter Foundation. "Stewart Title's commitment to REALTOR® safety and support of the Beverly Carter Foundation will undoubtedly improve safety and security outcomes for real estate professionals and those we serve."

The Beverly Carter Foundation is an independent, non-profit foundation dedicated to the idea that every real estate professional goes home safe every day by providing scientifically based research, information, consulting, training, and support at little to no charge to every MLS, association, brokerage, and REALTOR®.

"Our partnership with Carl and the Foundation is a great opportunity to invest in a cause that saves lives while making a meaningful contribution to our industry," said Marty Albertson, Group Senior Vice President. "Stewart Title is proud to partner with the Foundation and look forward to making a difference in our communities through the practical tools and tips shared as part of this program."

