Stewart's® Root Beer Marks Centennial Anniversary

MEDFORD, N.J., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Root Beer Day, Stewart's® Root Beer today commemorated its centennial birthday and long history as a beloved brand of premium craft sodas. One hundred years ago, Frank Stewart set out to develop and sell the world's best-tasting root beer as a supplement to his schoolteacher's income, opening the first Stewart's Drive-In restaurant in Mansfield, Ohio. Over the years, the restaurant franchise expanded into other states throughout the Midwest and Northeast, and the brand also found a home at retail thanks to its top secret, great-tasting flavor, and signature glass bottle.

Today, Stewart's® is a licensed brand within Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)'s iconic beverage portfolio. Andrew Springate, Chief Marketing Officer at KDP, said: "Stewart's® Root Beer has a place in beverage history that is undeniable and its legacy lives on through the most dedicated enthusiasts. National Root Beer Day and every day is the right time to celebrate the founder and fans of this nostalgic brand."

Stewart's® flavors include Root Beer, Diet Root Beer, Birch Beer, Orange 'n Cream, Diet Orange 'n Cream, Wishniak Black Cherry, Key Lime, Grape, Cream Soda, and Cherries 'n Cream. The brand is one of the leading glass soft drinks in the Northeast1. Learn more about Stewart's® at www.drinkstewarts.com.

STEWART'S ROOT BEER IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF 1924 BRANDS LLC, USED UNDER LICENSE. FOUNTAIN CLASSICS IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF MOTT'S LLP. ©2024 MOTT'S LLP.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brooke Ballew, Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc.

[email protected]

1 Source: Circana Unify Northeast – MULO+C Calendar Year 2023 Ending 12.31.23 $ Sales Glass CSDs.

SOURCE Stewart’s Root Beer