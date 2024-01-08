STG Logistics and Freight Force Launch New Linehaul Service

The Linehaul Service Provides Freight Forwarding Community a Completely Neutral Service Provider

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STG Logistics ("STG"), a national leader in port-to-door logistics solutions, and Freight Force , an STG company, are excited to announce the launch of a new linehaul service focused on the middle mile, as a neutral service provider.

Building on the reliable first and final mile services that distinguish Freight Force, the addition of this service includes pickup and delivery across 67 markets throughout the country, establishing a complete port-to-door solution for customers. Phase one of the linehaul service launching will focus on ten lanes involving four of Approved Motor Carrier markets in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and Los Angeles, and the plan to have 30 lanes covered by the end of Q1 of 2024.

"We're incredibly excited about offering this new service," said Geoff Anderman, president and chief operating officer of STG. "Given STG and Freight Force's position and reputation as a neutral provider, customers have been asking for us to launch a linehaul service for quite some time. Our reliability for the first and final mile is proven and adding the linehaul component gives our customers the opportunity for a complete door-to-door service with the completely neutral provider they desire. Both STG and Freight Force have long-tenured expertise in servicing these freight forwarders, 3PLs, and other logistics intermediary customers and this new service represents a natural extension of our existing capabilities and service."

Freight Force operates a network of independently owned and dedicated motor carriers that deliver in compliance with surface, air and TSA requirements. The new linehaul service complements a wide offering of other services, including air freight cartage, retail distribution and white glove service.

"We have the strongest carrier network in the industry, which allows our customers to use Freight Force not just in one location. It is a seamless and one-stop shop for the first and final mile. We have handled our customers' business for over 40 years and have earned their trust as the gold standard in the industry," said Sue Beattie, Freight Force CEO.

Ranging from small truckloads to full truckloads, this new service offers competitive rates, pickup and delivery as well as accurate and timely shipment information on a local level instead of a nationwide call center environment.

To learn more about STG Logistics, Freight Force and the linehaul service, please visit https://www.freightforce.com/services/nationwideLineHaul and https://www.stgusa.com/contact-us/.

About STG Logistics:

STG is a leading national containerized logistics services provider including asset-based intermodal transportation, marine and rail drayage, warehousing and transloading services and over the road FTL and LTL services. With over 35 years of experience in domestic logistics STG has access to every major rail ramp and port in the country. STG is a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners and Oaktree Capital Management.

