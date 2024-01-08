STG Logistics and Freight Force Launch New Linehaul Service

News provided by

STG Logistics

08 Jan, 2024, 14:21 ET

The Linehaul Service Provides Freight Forwarding Community a Completely Neutral Service Provider

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STG Logistics ("STG"), a national leader in port-to-door logistics solutions, and Freight Force, an STG company, are excited to announce the launch of a new linehaul service focused on the middle mile, as a neutral service provider.

Building on the reliable first and final mile services that distinguish Freight Force, the addition of this service includes pickup and delivery across 67 markets throughout the country, establishing a complete port-to-door solution for customers. Phase one of the linehaul service launching will focus on ten lanes involving four of Approved Motor Carrier markets in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and Los Angeles, and the plan to have 30 lanes covered by the end of Q1 of 2024.

"We're incredibly excited about offering this new service," said Geoff Anderman, president and chief operating officer of STG. "Given STG and Freight Force's position and reputation as a neutral provider, customers have been asking for us to launch a linehaul service for quite some time. Our reliability for the first and final mile is proven and adding the linehaul component gives our customers the opportunity for a complete door-to-door service with the completely neutral provider they desire. Both STG and Freight Force have long-tenured expertise in servicing these freight forwarders, 3PLs, and other logistics intermediary customers and this new service represents a natural extension of our existing capabilities and service."

Freight Force operates a network of independently owned and dedicated motor carriers that deliver in compliance with surface, air and TSA requirements. The new linehaul service complements a wide offering of other services, including air freight cartage, retail distribution and white glove service.

"We have the strongest carrier network in the industry, which allows our customers to use Freight Force not just in one location. It is a seamless and one-stop shop for the first and final mile. We have handled our customers' business for over 40 years and have earned their trust as the gold standard in the industry," said Sue Beattie, Freight Force CEO.

Ranging from small truckloads to full truckloads, this new service offers competitive rates, pickup and delivery as well as accurate and timely shipment information on a local level instead of a nationwide call center environment.

To learn more about STG Logistics, Freight Force and the linehaul service, please visit https://www.freightforce.com/services/nationwideLineHaul and https://www.stgusa.com/contact-us/.

About STG Logistics:

STG is a leading national containerized logistics services provider including asset-based intermodal transportation, marine and rail drayage, warehousing and transloading services and over the road FTL and LTL services. With over 35 years of experience in domestic logistics STG has access to every major rail ramp and port in the country. STG is a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners and Oaktree Capital Management.

CONTACT:
Courtney McCrimmon
412-225-6899
cmccrimmon@gatesmanagency.com

SOURCE STG Logistics

Also from this source

STG Logistics Completes Acquisition of Best Dedicated Solutions

STG Logistics Completes Acquisition of Best Dedicated Solutions

STG Logistics ("STG"), a national leader in port-to-door supply chain solutions, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Best Dedicated...
STG Logistics' Paloma Burnell Wins 2023 Women in Supply Chain Award

STG Logistics' Paloma Burnell Wins 2023 Women in Supply Chain Award

STG Logistics is proud to announce that Paloma Burnell, senior vice president, Sales Operations, has been named one of the winners of the 2023 Women...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Trucking and Road Transportation

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.