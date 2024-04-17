STG Logistics and Union Pacific Railroad Extend Long-Running Partnership to Deliver Consumer Goods

News provided by

STG Logistics

Apr 17, 2024, 15:00 ET

CHICAGO, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STG Logistics, a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions, is pleased to announced an extended, long-term partnership with Union Pacific Railroad. The agreement builds upon three decades of STG and Union Pacific working together to deliver goods and products to consumers, while ensuring continuity and excellence within the nation's supply chain.

"We are extremely excited about this partnership," said Tyler Holtgreven, Senior Vice President of Operations with STG. "This new contract will help STG with our growth trajectory while continuing a relationship that reflects our values and our vision for the future of intermodal."

Moving freight by rail offers a variety of benefits, including reduced carbon emissions, making it an environmentally responsible option. Rail transportation also offers cost-effective solutions for long-distance freight hauling, leading to economic efficiency and sustainability for customers.

"We are proud of the long and successful history we share with STG Logistics," said Kari Kirchhoefer, Senior Vice President – Marketing and Sales, Union Pacific Railroad. "Our partnership is a reflection of our mutual commitment to providing safe, reliable and environmentally responsible service to our customers."

About STG Logistics

STG is a leading national containerized logistics services provider including asset-based intermodal transportation, marine and rail drayage, warehousing and CFS solutions and over the road FTL and LTL services. With over 35 years of experience in domestic logistics STG has access to every major rail ramp and port in the country. STG is a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners and Oaktree Capital Management.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

CONTACT:
Courtney McCrimmon
412-225-6899
[email protected]

SOURCE STG Logistics

Also from this source

STG Logistics Appoints Farrukh A. Bezar as Chairman

STG Logistics Appoints Farrukh A. Bezar as Chairman

STG Logistics, Inc. has appointed Farrukh A. Bezar as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Bezar, who is the Chief Strategy Officer for CSX, one of...
STG Logistics and Freight Force Launch New Linehaul Service

STG Logistics and Freight Force Launch New Linehaul Service

STG Logistics ("STG"), a national leader in port-to-door logistics solutions, and Freight Force, an STG company, are excited to announce the launch...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Railroads and Intermodal Transportation

Image1

Trucking and Road Transportation

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics